Tyler The Creator May Have A New Album Coming Out Before July

Getty Image

These days, industry secrets rarely remain secrets for very long. Unless you’re doling out non-disclosure agreements as iron-clad as Beyonce‘s, it’s typically only a matter of time before some clever internet snoop catches wind of whatever thing you have up your sleeve. This point was proven yet again this week with Tyler the Creator.

On Tuesday, an eagle-eyed member of the r/hiphopheads Reddit uncovered an internal document from Sony Music Entertainment detailing the company’s upcoming plans for the quarter ending June 30. Listed among the “Noteworthy Projects” releasing before the start of July were Khalid’s Free Spirit, the newly-released Pink album Hurts 2B Human, DJ Khaled’s soon-to-be-released Father of Asahd, Vampire Weekend’s Father of The Bride, Bruce Springsteen’s forthcoming project and, most notably, a previously unannounced Tyler the Creator album.

The 28-year-old has yet to confirm or deny the supposed project, but a summer 2019 album release would be right on schedule for the Los Angeles artist. Each of Tyler’s first four studio albums was released within two years of one another, with the most recent record, Flower Boy, coming in July of 2017. Flower Boy earned the former Odd Future-frontman his first Grammy nomination and, commercially speaking, it was his top performing release to-date. He’ll likely be looking to build on that success with this next project.

(Via Complex)