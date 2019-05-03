Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tyler The Creator continues to tease new music, releasing another video filled with intriguing new sounds and kaleidoscopic imagery after dropping a similar teaser earlier in the week. In the new video, Tyler roams a 1970s-style talk show set, complete with faux leather chairs and desk, bopping along to his own latest beat behind the camera and showing off some hilarious martial arts moves in a funky get-up that includes a psychedelic, two-toned suit and Warhol-esque, platinum blonde bob wig.

The soundtrack follows the style of Tyler’s previous video, with a buzzy bassline and hard-kicking breakbeat sample, but this time featuring more vocal work from the Creator, who raps a fast-paced verse with fuzzed-out vocals that might remind listeners of some of The Roots’ more experimental work (although it could just be the talk show set priming those memories for me).

Tyler supposedly has even more new music on the way, with a recent public earning projection report from Sony suggesting that he’ll have an album out by the end of June. The presence of these new teasers would seem to suggest that the speculation is at least partly true — Tyler hasn’t put out a complete project since 2017’s excellent Flower Boy, so fans have a right to be restless in the modern era of nonstop musical releases. If he does put out a new album, at least we have a pretty good indication of what to expect — although, knowing Tyler, the teasers could just as easily be red herrings meant to throw us off the scent of whatever new sounds he’s really cooking up. Hopefully, we’ll know in another month or so either way.