Getty Image

South American Tyler The Creator fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Grammy-nominated rapper-producer, as he has announced that he’s canceling the South America leg of his tour.

The Los Angeles-born Tyler was scheduled to perform March 16-18 and March 23 at Lollapalooza 2018 at its Santiago, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo weekends, as well as March 25 Bogota, Colombia’s Festival Estereo Picnic 2018. However, it looks like those three performances have been canceled for unknown reasons. Tyler tweeted an apology for his fans as well as a promise that he would eventually try to make it to those countries.

“Hello, im not coming to south america as planned anymore, sucks,” he wrote. “I will be there at some point tho, sorry, i know yall was really really looking forward to it, but, uhhh….yeah, sometimes a duck isnt a jean jacket….ill be out there one day, holla * heart emoji*”

While the meaning of that duck-jacket metaphor might be lost on more than a few observers (was he referring to “duck cloth,” a form of canvas that water-resistant jean jackets are actually made of?), the upshot is, of course, that something wasn’t right in time for the trip. Visas, payments, and various other logistics have to be worked out in advance behind the scenes and sometimes, plans just fall apart. Hopefully, Tyler is still healthy and will be able to make the remainder of his upcoming shows in the months of April and, including Coachella, Beale Street Music Festival, and Boston Calling, and be able to make the visit down South sooner rather than later.