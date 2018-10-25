Getty Image

NBC reports that Tyler The Creator’s Tesla Model X was involved in a traffic collision early this morning when it hit a parked vehicle around 12:30 AM. According to the report, the collision pushed the other vehicle about 50 feet from the spot it occured, at the intersection of Veteran Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. Pitchfork reported that Tyler was unharmed, but both reports offer few solid details. TMZ did get an interview with the owner of the Honda CR-V that was hit, who seemed bummed about his car, but stoked that Tyler apparently left his info for contact.

Interestingly enough, Tyler’s crash isn’t so far from where Post Malone had his own auto wreck when a Kia hit his Rolls-Royce, prompting the “Better Now” singer to tweet “God must hate me.” Tyler himself has probably had a slightly less stressful year than Post though; his Flower Boy album was Grammy nominated, his tour promoting it was a success, and he felt creatively energized, dropping off a series of well-received singles and freestyles that showed off his newfound lyrical growth.

On top of all that, he signed a new development deal with Sony Pictures, which will likely afford him enough to buy a whole new Tesla — although he’ll certainly have to wait for it to come off the production line. Maybe he won’t have to; after riffing on the theme song to the new Grinch movie coming out, maybe he can just ask Santa.