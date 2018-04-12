Tyler, The Creator Loves Trouble’s ‘Bring It Back’ So Much That He Remixed It

04.12.18 2 hours ago

Tyler, The Creator released a surprise remix to Trouble’s “Bring It Back.” The Golf Wang ringleader speeds up his voice and pitches up Mike Will Made -t’s hard-hitting production. The verses are also boasts that only Tyler can claim. “Converse selling out, they got their thumbs tied / Re-up on my deal, let’s make it 1-5,” he begins, referencing his Converse GOLF le FLEUR sneaker collection. But “Bring It Back”‘s eerie quality remains intact, and the point of Tyler’s remix is the same as the original’s. As Trouble himself says, “Go for that shit now, get your money back.”

Tyler’s “Bring It Back” remix was simply part of a fun little exercise. “i might just start adding verses to songs i like cause fuck it why not,” he said on Twitter. “such a weird beat but i love it hope you enjoy it was fun.”

“Bring It Back” appears on Trouble’s Edgewood, the Atlanta rap veteran‘s first project since entering a joint venture between Interscope and Mike Will’s Ear Drummers Records. Before Tyler remixed the song, Drake liked what he heard in “Bring It Back” so much, he hopped on the original. “Mike [Will] definitely got some deeper trap than what I might just grab,” Trouble said on The Breakfast Club yesterday (below). “Because I’m Gmail shawty. I don’t gotta have one of those bigger dudes in the game. I still be going through Gmail. You could be 16 in Wichita, Kansas. I don’t really be caring. if it’s heat, I’ll just pull it up. But Mike definitely had a deeper sound, to where I feel like, we may as well just do it the whole way together.”

Edgewood was released 3/23 via Interscope and Ear Drummer Records. Get it here.

Around The Web

TAGSbring it backMike WiLL Made-Ittroubletyler the creator

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 hours ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP