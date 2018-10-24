Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In his song “Domo 23,” Tyler The Creator raps, “And while y’all are rolling doobies / I be in my bedroom scoring movies.” The latter part of that line has sort of come true: Although Danny Elfman is scoring the upcoming animated reboot of The Grinch, Tyler is heavily involved with the soundtrack. He wrote an original song for the movie titled “I Am The Grinch,” and he and Elfman collaborated on a new version of the film’s classic song, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Now, the full version of their re-imagination of the track has been shared.

The song has been given an updated modern aesthetic, and as you might imagine, it doesn’t contain as much profanity as many of Tyler’s other songs. The structure of the new version is looser than the original, as classic lines from the song float in an out of focus and meld with new lyrics like, ‘Who’s this mean fellow, with his skin all green and his teeth all yellow?”

This isn’t Tyler’s first involvement with Dr. Seuss’ work: In 2015, he guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, put on a Cat In The Hat costume, and rapped a selection from the then-newly discovered Seuss book, What Pet Should I Get?.

Listen to Tyler and Elfman’s rendition of ‘You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” above.