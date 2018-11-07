Getty Image

Tyler The Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is right around the corner — this weekend, in fact — and tickets are pretty much all sold out. However, that’s no reason to get bummed out. Not only has the festival announced that it will live stream performances from Tyler, Post Malone, Ms. Lauryn Hill, A$AP Rocky, and Brockhampton on Youtube, but Tyler himself announced that he’s made some of the merch available on his online store, golfwang.com.

Of course, the live show will be well worth the price of admission as well. At last year’s fest, the emphasis on the “Carnival” aspect was evident, with rides and games playing a big role in the non-musical attraction of the festival. This year, the lineup is pretty similar; A$AP Rocky, Brockhampton, The Internet, Domo Genesis, and Earl Sweatshirt all return, but there are quite a few new names on the schedule as well, including SZA, Kali Uchis, Tierra Whack, Lauryn Hill, Rex Orange County, Flatbush Zombies, and Kids See Ghosts.

The festival is set to take over Exposition Park in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, with the livestream going up on Tyler The Creator’s Youtube channel from 4pm to 11pm PST. For more information visit the website. There’s also an official Youtube playlist you can check out here.