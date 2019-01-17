Getty Image

An authorized documentary film cataloging the rise of Canadian pop star Drake has been released on Netflix and Amazon, Pitchfork reports. Produced by Uk-based Symmettrica Entertainmentt, Drake: Rewriting The Rules, follows Drake from his days as a child actor on the hit tv show Degrassi to his career in music.

According to IMDB, the film is written and directed by a filmmaker named Ray Louis. However, according to Pitchfork, neither Drake nor any members of his team are interviewed in the film. Those interviewed in the film include Rolling Stone Contributing Editor Joe Levy, pop music scholar Jason King, and writer Kathy Iandoli.

Rewriting The Rules was distributed by the LA-based, independent film distribution company Vision Films. The film first appeared on Vimeo this past November and was actually the second unauthorized, documentary film about the life and career of the 32-year-old Canadia rapper to surface that year. Last January, Toronto To Houston a documentary about Drake’s relationship to the Texas city was released by Houston-based Instagram personality MarQuis Trill.

As one of music’s biggest stars, Drake’s career has been the subject of much scrutiny over the years. This thirst for knowledge about the artist is only compounded by the fact that he rarely does interviews anymore. Drake and his team have yet to respond to give a comment on Rewriting The Rules. You can find it here.