Uncle Luke vs Charles Hamilton(Luke Said He Might put His Foot In Charles’ Ass)

So was Charles wrong for his comment or was he just expressing his opinion?
Luke aint gon do shit. And this wasn’t that serious.
If you Gone be on some Flava Flav/Run’s house type of shit Luke, Dont get mad when niggas say its corny and don’t like it…all that nigga said was he don’t watch the show cus he think its corny…he wasnt even disrespectful about it…Luke can’t be on a monkey show and still expect everyone to like it and respect it…double standard..soundin Lame as hell..gettin mad cus a nigga dont like his show…smh..I guess THATS some real nigga shit
COUPLE OF SOFT KITTENS HERE
Charles is mad funny yo, he said “ya wife had a d*ck on her head” lmao Luke got real tight.
and I co-sign #2 (Pause)
dont open ur mouth if u dont wanna get punched in it.. ya’ll niggas acting like u can just pop off to anybody…thats a grown ass man old enough to be his father…luke should’ve went off…luke can’t help the fact that he’s ignorant..3-6 mafia’s show was ignorant…if he pop off to juice and ‘nem he gonna catch one…
LMAO!!!! ..Aye That Nigga Can’t Get Mad Because Charles Gave Him .His Tru Opinion On The Show .It is What it Is .If He Don’t Like The Show .Then He Don’t Like It ..Lol .That Nigga Said He Was Gon Stick His Foot In His Ass When He Seen Him ..Lmao
Thats Lukes money though…if that dude felt like that seriously he couldve told luke tht personally are start his own positive show or sumthin….dont hate on a mans show while he is trying to promote it…
lik on some real shit i have been sleep on this charles hamilton guy. i have never clicked on a song link bc i usually pass off on new wack niggas unless someones says dey hot…so im wonderin lik forreal is dude gay. how come he always dressed in pink…and can dude actually spit some ill shit and not homo shit tlkn bout pink ranger and pink clotes faggots
c’mon man….let’s be for real…Charles Hamilton is a JOKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! dude is mad corny….
Everybody is entitled to his own opinion, and we should respect that,
but at the same time, you don’t fuck around with z nigga’s money
this pink power ranger knows damn well Luke is on there to promote his show, if he knew his opinion was negative, he should’ve shut the hell up, and just go on to another topic, like music or some shit.
lol @ the whole converstation… sh!t was slightly disturbing… niggas talkin bout beatin off and dicks on forehead’s while wearing pink?
I don’t know dude’s music but I can’t call it… I’m a jus leave it be and see what the lil dude can do, he got more buzz then a lotta folks so I give him credit, but not enough to talk to luke like that!
