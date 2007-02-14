Valentine’s Day Video Playlist… Old School Mix

Marvin Gaye- Sexual Healing
Lets give the 50 cent and Cam beef a little rest and hear some timeless, classic music.
Marvin Gaye- Lets Get It On
Stevie Wonder – I Just Called To Say I Love You
The Temptations My Girl
The Supremes-Stop In The Name Of Love
Four Tops- Baby I Need Your Lovin
The Jackson 5- I’ll Be There
Al Green- Let’s Stay Together
Ben E. King – Stand By Me
Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers – Why Do Fools Fall In Love
Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets
Percy Sledge – When A Man Loves A Woman
“Lets give the 50 cent and Cam beef a little rest and hear some timeless, classic music.” Yes’sur! This was one of the best post on RealtalkNY!!! Keep that good work up! Love from sweden!
Marvin Gaye= G.O.A.T.
im gonna have to go with sam cooke
Great post, now that’s wussup!! … ain’t NOTHING like “Da Ol’skool” jointz mayne (real talk).
I got mad RESPECT for “RealtalkNY” (keep doin’ yo’ thang dawg, 1ne).
Bad ass choice of music bro…
Yeah good old classic music. I love you for this Real.
Best post this year!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!