Valentine’s Day Video Playlist… Old School Mix

02.14.07 11 years ago 7 Comments

Marvin Gaye- Sexual Healing


Lets give the 50 cent and Cam beef a little rest and hear some timeless, classic music.

Marvin Gaye- Lets Get It On

Stevie Wonder – I Just Called To Say I Love You

The Temptations My Girl

The Supremes-Stop In The Name Of Love

Four Tops- Baby I Need Your Lovin

The Jackson 5- I’ll Be There


Al Green- Let’s Stay Together

Ben E. King – Stand By Me

Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers – Why Do Fools Fall In Love

Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets

Percy Sledge – When A Man Loves A Woman

