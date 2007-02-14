Valentine’s Day Video Playlist… Old School Mix

Marvin Gaye- Sexual Healing



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lets give the 50 cent and Cam beef a little rest and hear some timeless, classic music.Marvin Gaye- Lets Get It On

Stevie Wonder – I Just Called To Say I Love You



The Temptations My Girl



The Supremes-Stop In The Name Of Love



Four Tops- Baby I Need Your Lovin



The Jackson 5- I’ll Be There





Al Green- Let’s Stay Together



Ben E. King – Stand By Me



Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers – Why Do Fools Fall In Love



Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets



Percy Sledge – When A Man Loves A Woman

