Vic Mensa Takes Aim At Trump During His ’16 Shots’ Performance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

#Jimmy Kimmel Live
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
11.08.16

There’s Alot Going on is by far Vic Mensa’s most important project he’s released in his young life. On the EP, the 23-year-old shifted from being the talented lyricist from Kids These Days to become more outspoken against police brutality, homophobia and more. On Monday night, Mensa brought that outspokenness to the stage with a performance of one of the EP’s biggest songs, “16 Shots,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live in which he reminded his fellow Americans the reasons why it’s absolutely make it to the polls today.

Mensa’s emotional track was enhanced with a performance that included pseudo police trying to tackle and restrain him before he’s able to break free. It creates a nice visual but it wasn’t just that which made it memorable. Near the end of his set, he stopped the band in order to address the studio crowd and those at home watching about the importance of Tuesday’s march to the polls.

“I’m a young, black man from Chicago, and I’m tired of not being able to trust the police,” Mensa said. “I want to have faith in the men and women sworn to protect me. I don’t want to see another 17-year-old kid like Laquan McDonald murdered in the street,” a reference to the highly publicized police shooting that brought Chicago’s police department, the mayor and other city officials under fire.

Mensa continued, “So when I hear a candidate talking about ‘law and order’ and ‘stop and frisk’ as the answer to our problems, you don’t know our problems in Chicago and you damn sure don’t speak for us.” The “law and order” and “stop and frisk” remarks stem Donald Trump’s comments during the first presidential debate that ruffled many feathers from those in communities where the terms are code speak for targeting minorities.

“You got to get out and vote against hate because Donald Trump is a racist,” added Mensa as he closed out his performance. “If you don’t vote, racism wins.”

Go Vote

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live
TAGSjimmy kimmel liveVic Mensa

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 22 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP