Vic Mensa isn’t known for biting his tongue. The outspoken Chicago rapper has been noticeably vocal on subjects from drug abuse to gun control to police violence, even when his own personal actions have run seemingly counter to his statements — a recent arrest for possession of a firearm led him to defend his views about banning “assault weapons.” In fact, like a certain other Chicago-based rapper, he often finds himself explaining or expanding on prior statements to incredulous fans and press, despite being so much better at doing so than Kanye West (and having generally more coherent and defensible views in the first place).

That was the position he found himself in this week as he posted a video to Instagram defending himself from criticism of an as-yet unaired BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher verse which has sparked an online controversy. On Sunday, Miami-based rap impresario DJ Scheme, who is best known for his work with up-and-coming area artists like Wifisfuneral, Ski Mask The Slump God, and the late XXXTentacion, posted a tweet calling out a line from Vic’s verse, which Scheme heard in person during the taping.

“Your favorite rapper is an abuser” and then follow it with a line saying “some shit X some shit so I won’t live long” u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that shit — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 7, 2018

“Yo bro, how u gone say ‘Your favorite rapper is an abuser’ and then follow it with a line saying ‘some sh*t X some sh*t so I won’t live long’ u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that sh*t,” he wrote, clearly aiming this comment at Mensa, despite not tagging him in the post. The tweet generated an online furor akin to the “F*ck Russ” and “F*ck J. Cole” movements that have swirled around so-called conscious or woke rappers as social media and alternative rap continue to grow in popularity and influence.

This led to Vic posting the video defending his verse, wherein he states he stands behind the line and supports women by doing so. “Recently, I did a freestyle for the BET Award cypher addressing and condemning rappers who unabashedly abuse women and those who stand up for them and even call them legends,” he said. “I stand behind those statements.” He also denied knowing that XXX’s mom was in attendance and apologized to her, saying that he meant no disrespect.

However, the line itself, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, is categorically true. However you feel about XXXtentacion’s music, the man himself was awaiting trial on some truly egregious charges of domestic abuse against his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend. Among other heinous acts like beating her unconscious, reports given by the victim also include an instance of XXX threatening her with barbecue utensils.