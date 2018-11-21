Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It looks like Vic Mensa is back and ready for his next musical evolution. The Roc Nation rapper announced the title and release date of his new EP today, along with a video for the first single showing off his new direction. The EP is called Hooligans and its first single is the eerie, melodic “Dark Things.”

The new video depicts Vic in some gothic, horror-inspired situations, while the song itself is an uptempo, broody, emo-trap-style banger that sees the Chicago rapper ruminating on his addictions and mental health, worrying “I might lose my mind again.”

Vic explained his new musical direction and the title of his EP in a statement, saying: “Growing up we referred to ourselves as the Hyde Park Hooligans, so with the EP I wanted to encapsulate energies that represented that experience as well as what’s going on in my life now, for better or for worse.”

The Hooligans EP looks to be a star-studded affair, as Vic has recruited a plethora of guest stars including G-Eazy, G Herbo, Charlie Wilson, Mr Hudson, and Ty Dolla Sign. While there’s no word on whether it will feature the Afropop-influenced “Metaphysical,” it does seem like he’ll be doing far more experimental material compared to his debut album, The Autobiography.

Hooligans is due December 14 via Roc Nation and Universal.