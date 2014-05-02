Video: Bas ft. J. Cole – My N**** Just Made Bail

Dreamville’s, Bas, releases a video for, “My N**** Just Made Bail,” featuring J. Cole.
This song is dope.
J Cole always going left with it.
Like so this is hot big hugs to all from Brasil
For real you sign him and not us JOE NECK BONE is North Carolina Rap ask Mark Sparks or Anthony. Stevie Wonder gave us the green light. I honestly thought you would reach out. Now the real is about to hit you. And by the way FREE BIG AL!!!
Dope Track. Cole…. Is Just That Dude!
This song is dope.
J Cole always going left with it.
Like so this is hot big hugs to all from Brasil
For real you sign him and not us JOE NECK BONE is North Carolina Rap ask Mark Sparks or Anthony. Stevie Wonder gave us the green light. I honestly thought you would reach out. Now the real is about to hit you. And by the way FREE BIG AL!!!
Dope Track. Cole…. Is Just That Dude!