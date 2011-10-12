Video: BET Hip Hop Awards Cyphers (Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar & More)

Video of the cyphers from te BET Hip Hop Awards besides MMG and Shady records.
Big K.R.I.T., Tech N9ne, Machine Gun Kelly, Kendrick Lamar & B.o.B
Reek Da Villain, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes & Ludacris
Lady of Rage, Blind Fury, Dom Kennedy & Skillz
machine gun kelly must be killed before he does more damage
Kendrick Lamar is being investigated for the murder of the cypher.
K Mac X Tyga X BOB Went it..
Tech N9ne is Trash…Go Kill Yo Self
Dude said Tyga killed it, but N9ne is trash. LOL! The dumbing down of Amerikkka.
tech 9 is wack af but mgk, reek, busta and the 2.0 boya
LUDA
MGK killed it. Kendrick was by far the best