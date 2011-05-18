Video: Big Boi – The Crown Life

In celebration of Crown Royal Black’s partnership with Big Boi, cameras went behind the scenes to document Big Boi in compelling moments of his life and career that showcase his definition of “The Crown Life.” The short film lets audiences into Big Boi’s life as he performed during the 2011 Grammy Awards weekend; inside his studio, Stankonia, as he prepares for his latest projects; and an evening out on the town in his hometown of Atlanta with stops at his favorite spots to unwind.

The film is directed by Hudson Dusters for Greenpoint Pictures.