Video: Camron Talks To Miss Info About His Disappearance And New Album

Download the MP3 to Camron’s. “I Hate My Job below.

Jim Jones Speaks On, “Pray IV Reign,” & Is Asked About Camron

Camron On The Cover Of XXL, Speaks On Problems With Jim Jones</a

Camron – I Hate My Job(Killa Is Back)

Props MissInfo



Subscribe To RealTalkNY’s Youtube Account

(Keep up with latest interviews and exclusive videos from RealTalkNY)

Camron – I Hate My Job