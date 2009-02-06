Video: Camron Talks To Miss Info About His Disappearance And New Album

Download the MP3 to Camron’s. “I Hate My Job below.
Jim Jones Speaks On, “Pray IV Reign,” & Is Asked About Camron
Camron On The Cover Of XXL, Speaks On Problems With Jim Jones</a
Camron – I Hate My Job(Killa Is Back)
I Used To Think Him And Freeky Zeeky ..Was Cuzzins Or Somethin , Because They Both Got The Same Last Name …But Anyways Good Interview !
Is Cam extremely humble or is it just me?
I just hope he goes back to that Killa Cam shit (pre Rocafella). Latest song is a good look, so off to a good start.
“Is Cam extremely humble or is it just me?”
YOUR ASS WOULD BE HUMBLE TOO IF YOU TOOK AN L IN A BEEF AND LOST YOUR RIGHT HAND MAN
Good interview. I can’t wait till Cam stunts on these cats, especially Jim. Jim was cool when he played his part as Capo, but the aura behind Diplomats has always been through Cam. Plus lyrically, Jim nor Juelz can’t even compete, cause the Public Enemy shit was classic. Cam’s gonna pop off, and then u watch how Jim and Juelz try to play him close again once they realize that niggaz is fucking w/ him again (no homo). Beef or no beef, Juelz and Jim shouldn’t have fcukd with 50 out of respect, regardless if the whole beef was on some petty shit, cuz this nigga put both of them on. Cam, get this shit poppin my dude.
how did he take an L in the beef wit fif??? nigga said he had to take care of moms
who had 3 strokes in one day..fam first nigga
jim jones aint even capo status no more….he a lt now…he done lost some stripes
since when has it become a concensus that CAM lost the beef with 50?? i thot he came harder(no homo) with the whole curtis shit. Even 50 admitted that cam brought some humour in it; idunno what you people are talking about when you say cam took a L; how so?
cam def won that beef wit 50…he made 50 get new teeth lmao…50 aint shit anymore….CURTISSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!
CAM WAS IN FLORIDA FT LAUARDALE/MIAMI TO BE EXACT HE CAME INTO MY SISTERS RESTUARANT SHE WAS TALKING TO HIM AND EVERYTHING HE MIGHT HAVE BEEN IN THE CHI FOR A MIN 2 MAYBE HE WAS TRAVELIN CUZ HE WAS DEFINETLY GETTIN AWAY NO ONE WAS LOOKIN 4 EM THE FIRST SINGLE IS AIGHT BUT ALOTT OF PEOPLE SEEM TO LIKE IT U CANT BE MAD AT THAT EVEN THOUGH IM A FAN OF YOUNGER CAM HIS LYRICAL SKILL IS OFTEN OVERSHADOWED BY HIS HERE AND THER WACK LINES –LAFY TAFFY-AND SUPER FLAMBOYANT PERSON HE PUTS ON THE PINK AND THE BRIGHT CLOTHES AND CRAZY STATEMENTS BUT WHEN ITS ALL SAID AND DONE CAM IS A SOLID ARTIST UNDERATED AND HAS MADE SOME OF THE BEST MUSIC ALL TIME LIKE HIM N BIG WERE HE SAMPLED EM ….THAT IS FUKIN CRACK RIGHT THERE CANT LIE HOPE THIS IS THE HUGE COMEBACK ITS LOOKIN LIKE IT COULD B
woww my nigga Cam growing up g..even though that 1st appetizer is a lil mellow for my liking..but thts what it is good seeing him back doh..holla!
Killa Fuckin Cam..
My Nigga ( No Homo)<——-Cam’s The Inventor Of That Word..
Im Rooting For This Nigga..
And I’m Coppin Crime Pays Whenever It Drops..
RESPECT HIS MIND……HE WANNA DO HIS OWN THING NOW..
Dipset All Got Household Names Because Of Cam..
Cam’ron Was #1 Nigga To Introduce New Talent To NYC..
u cud c wen a nigga is bein real or wen a nigga is frontin
cam is bein real
my baby father had that coat like weeks ago he aint the first nigga with that coat i dont care to hear what he have to say
cam did get mad humble. his cocksure harlem attitude is what made him. its a definite 360. i am happy for him.
hopefully, cam can do his thing. not for nothing, jim and juelz ect. would be working at walmart or stealing car stereo players if not for cam pushing them hard.
good interview its not wot people wana here from Cam bcus people would rather here him dissin jim juelz n dame but he kept it real. Its all about the music at the end of the day and Cam is a solid artist from his first album to his tracks with Big L and his dayz at rocafella he made some classic music real dope soulfull joints with hard rhymes from him and his crew if the diplomats comes back like that they will take over.
Aw you still hate your job?! Do not get Down & Out! Holla at me and Ye:).
13 u n ya baby father need to kill yaselfs 1 for him copin that ugly ass shyt n 2 for ya lil hood rat ass comin on here talkin bout tha shyt no1 gives a fuk bout a coat buy a fukin house make an investment then u can brag till then dont need em let the welfare feed em lol
Killa could just Go Medium if he wanted to. I like Juellz , but i will forget all about rell, 40, max, JIM…..and whoever call themself dipset these days. Dipset is now prolly 1300 deep, mostly white kids from the suburbs….
We gon Remember Cam’s flow for awhile. i hope he stay proper on his next shit. Feelin the HATE my Job jump off…..Real Rap for a change….imean i can only handle so many clever ways of promoting ICE, ALCOHOL, BITCH/HOE ISM, Subliminal Faggot Anthems (eg. No love for deez hoes, etc.), I’MMA REAL NIGGA SYNDROME, HATERPHOBIA, WHIPS, CHAINS (NO SLAVE), GET MONEY….BLAH BLAH….
HATE DISCLAIMER**
pop champagne is A VERY DUMBASS SONG. “Uh-oh…Pop Campaigns”
Cam is wack! He’s garbage. With boo boo foo foo b*llshit. Keep it gully, what in the hell does he rap about? Gibberish!! He needs 2 stay hidden. He’s not relevant. He’s a crack head. He can’t rap his way out of a wet paper bag. He,s so played. Trust me, if he makes a record, it won’t sell. I never really liked Dipset. Juelz flows better than Cam but who doesn’t.