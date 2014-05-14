Video: Cam’ron & A-Trak- Dipsh*ts

A-Trak and Cam’ron are back! Summer anthem “Dipsh*ts” features uncut Cam’ron slick talk over triumphant instrumental blasts from A-Trak, Oliver and Just Blaze, a Dipset-repping Juelz Santana on the hook, and “Champagne Dame” (aka Federal Reserve executive producer Damon Dash) providing a legendary, song closing rant, complete with “Foooooooool’s Gold” shout!
– Complex
Dipsh*ts is off of Cam’ron and A-Trak’s upcoming, ” Federal Reserve,” EP.
Classic Dip Set sound. Can’t beat it.
Sounds good.
Hope there’s more…/
Cam in a class of his own…man i just wish Max b and Stacks were on deck they would have been EPIC….
Classic Vintage 2002 Roc-a-fella/Diplomats Records shit right here.
sounds great,been on repeat.
This is what we’ve been waiting for. Hope it catches on and hope there’s more of this to come.
About time, brought chills when Dame started talking greasy and the classic Dipset sound. We need more of this.