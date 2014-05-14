Video: Cam’ron & A-Trak- Dipsh*ts

A-Trak and Cam’ron are back! Summer anthem “Dipsh*ts” features uncut Cam’ron slick talk over triumphant instrumental blasts from A-Trak, Oliver and Just Blaze, a Dipset-repping Juelz Santana on the hook, and “Champagne Dame” (aka Federal Reserve executive producer Damon Dash) providing a legendary, song closing rant, complete with “Foooooooool’s Gold” shout!

– Complex