Video” Chamillionaire Interview

1sssst lol
damn…who cares what he talkin?
FUCK U MEAN WHO CARES??! NIGGA GOT A BETTER ALBUM THAN 50 n KANYE N U SAYIN WHO CARES?
IF U DONT CARE DONT POST THEN SHIIIT
Hold up u even heard this nigga freestyle on rap city??
He’ll eat ur favorite rapper for breakfast..REAL TALK lol
Probably the best artist in the game right now.. after Wayne
THE CHAMIL IS NICE HE COULD SPIT WHO DONT THINK SO IS STUPID
anyways so when does that new Jigga album drop?
Ultimate Victory is the best album released in September. Better then both 50 and Kanye. Good work Chamill
Cham’s got a good album I think it’s far from a classic but the album is needed at the moment. He’s got some great tracks on the ablum.
Cham the best in the game today and Ultimate victory was a classic!
cham’s shii is pure fire. i bought ultimate victory and graduation and i have 2 admit that i like ultimate victory’s productions and versality but i like tha lyrics in graduation.
they r both hot albums.
chammillionaire can kill yo favorite rappa in a freestyle shii. cept for jay,ye,nas,lupe and a few othas lol…
Chamillionaire is da truth… one of my favorite rappers at the moment…
Chamillionaire Is a joke seriously the only classic Hiphop album of 2007 is Finding Forever, I think Lupe’s will be classic after that there is Nas & Jay-Z to come so 2007 aint really a good year for hiphop. For R N B its sold cause Alicia Keys is coming and Chrisette Michele was a classic IMO.
