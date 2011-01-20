Video: Charlamagne vs. Drake

Drake got word of some shots from Charlamagne and addressed it while talking to Tim Westwood. Charlamagne goes on to speak on Drake being suspect in his opinion.
Video: Charlamagne Sells Out To Diddy
Diddy Calls Into Power 105.1?s Breakfast Club
wow this dude is a lame
this is funny but true. he shouldn’t get upset because he makes comments about him on the radio. he’s going to have people all over not liking him. it’s just like a female not liking the word “b**ch”. if she knows that she isn’t one then it doesn’t bother her and she keeps it moving, versus a chick who gets loud and says “who you calling a b**ch!?” Drake should have just said “I have people who hate me but still buy my album though” Which he mentioned in one of his verses already, about claiming “…saying they bought it for they sister” He just should man up and refrain talking about Jay Z and Kanye as well.
lol hypocrite, drake has the right to be pissed if he wants too, why is charlam getting pissed, why call a man sensitive when you get sensitive too…..charlam seems like the bully that had neglectful parents, and liked to get attention from pissing people off in highschool.
uh oh…Drake’s first hip hop beef?
WOW Drake sounds extra sensitive, and when talking about Wayne and Trey he sounds gay, sorry he does….even Trey said it, how can yall defend it? But times are changing… this is the extra skinny jeans era…. most yall dudes out here extra fruity anyway
The day you cant joke on someone is the day the world shout stop…. ppl sit on this website talk about more established rappers everyday but talk about Drake fruity self, and yall upset, and its not like he making anything up, its fact…. Drake sounded like he was gonna cry…. U can tell Drake was one of those Revenge of The Nerd types that got no girl, or anything before he became popular
lol I was just listening to TML.
But damn, Drake do need to do some crunches.
Charlemagne is the definition of a hater
That shit is hilarious.
lol charlemagne is right though…. who cares, you must have some insecurities, and after lookin at his gay pictures and hearin his gay recordings now i know why lol
I agree with charlamagne.. Drake shouldn’t even respond, he made himself look and sound like a cornball!!! How does a nerd call someone a nerd???
Charlemagne wants to be Star, SO BAD. Oh well, too bad he’s not funny.
“Diss me and you’ll never hear a reply for it.” – Drake
SEE I KNEW I DIDNT DRAKE FOR SOME REASON IT LIKE WHEN MY FRIENDS WERE SAYING DRAKE IS THE TRUTH SOMETHING WOULDNT ALLOW TO LIKE DRAKE AS AN ARTIST AND NOW I OFFCIALLY KNOW WHY TO ME CHARLAMAHNE IS RIGHT HE DOES ACT LIKE A 12 YEAR OLD FEMALE
charlamagne is very very very right when we speak about Drake not having the right to “2 other rappers” … the kid is 22 and talking about guys that are 33 and 41 that have accomplished 10000 times more shit than what Drake has
ps: lil wayne is pure garbage… and in 10 yrs you’ll be listening to his retard voice (i dont even know what to call it) and you’ll be sayin “damn i use to like this shit ??”
this dude charlamange gotta big ass mouth..he never goes at rappers like young jeezy , he’s always picking on the ones that’s not a threat to him..dissing drake ? that’s like dissing kanye you don’t get no laughs or points for that man.
charlamane is a loser drake would of kicked his ass in high school and bagged his chick, and still would, but i agree drake does act like a gay man, i’m not a fan but i don’t hate
charlamange bitch ass trying to be star and buck wild so bad watch this burnt nigga get blackballed from radio
charlamagne is right Drake act like a gay nigga.what kind of man talk about wayne and trey like that
This nigga steady trying to burn ALL bridges with Hip Hops top dudes.
soon Power 105.1 won’t get anybody to do interviews.
I KNOW ANGELA IS MAD PISSED RIGHT NOW lol.
drake is a water down version of k west
Drake never acts gangsta??? The same Drake that said “I will break your funking collarbone” on that gonorrhea track? OK
Drakes head is do big because of his fans… They got this cornball thinking he can call out jay n kanye smh
no lie that pic of drake wit the afro and glasses……woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooww
@Pain, dont forget he also made that song “Killer” with Nipsey
LMFAO!!!!!! yo This dude when in on him..lol
That clip was hilarious & Drake is really starting to show his true colors. We all knew he was the sensitive type but this takes the cake.
drake is supposed to be soft, he’s bein himself i guess
but charlamagne is from the wendy williams school of hate to gain listeners, like star and buckwild, lilke 50cent. hate generates interest thats his gimmick. it always works, but never lasts long. theres always a new one of these guys every other year. charlamnge better live it up and make a name for himself now cuz it wont last long
but like most haters they hate gets them on sites like this so its working for him
HAHAHA he said Drake looks like a thumb with eyebrows lolol….Drake is sof and maybe since he was raised suburban he doesn’t know how to compliment another dude without making it sound homo?
I personally don’t see it as hate…it sounds like cham was just saying shit to entertain initially…but drake responded to it on tim Westwood instead of going to the breakfast club and settling it like a man…this is not being gangsta, being a thug, etc. This is just being a “man”.. U gotta problem w/ some1 talking bout u so u retaliate against it in a whole nother country lol… So I can see why this Cham dude be mad…he said it himself he like him as an artist; he just feel he got female tendencies WHICH I couldn’t see how nobody couldn’t agree with that…I never heard of this radio show host but he right small comments shouldn’t effect some1 bringing in daily revenue like drake …he never called drake gay, but drake got offended saying he was called gay lmao…guilty consience??? So drake should of never responsed AND that was disrespectful what he said about jay and kanye…that’s like Durant saying shit about Kobe//Duncan…lol u too early in your career to even have opinions on someone that paid dues and accomplished more…on top of that these niggas contributed to your album being plat…kanye prod 2 songs “show me good time” and hit single “find your love” while jay murdered “light up” (1 of the best songs on TML)…that’s 3 songs outta 15 which makes 20% of that album…. I still feel drake is top 10 talent in the industry currently…but with him being this early in his career, he should watch every word he says. He’s starting to show his true colors…
drake is lil wayne boyfrind nigga be fucking with birdman too!!!yall niggas GAY!!!!
Charmalegne @Power 105 is funny as hell…..LMAO
Shit is funny but cosign @County of Kings.
Charmaine needs to find a new hobby..hes tryin to embarass drake but he jus makin himself look like a jealous hater..tryin to expose a man n bring out his worse qualities..Dig a hole nigga n nobody will care
n how ignorant is it 2 say “we shudnt b fuckin the same girl”..Hasnt BaseGod taught u anythin..pussy is pussy..u cud fuck my bitch BaseGod SWAG SWAG
all yall above me saying negative shit about drake get off his dick cuz he got more money more girls and more accomplishments than all yall AND THAT GOES FOR ALL THE PEOPLE U FAGGOT ASS BLOGGERS TALK ABOUT end of story period typing negative shit about another man on a blog site NOW THATS GAY
Dont understand you people Nicki throws words to kim she’s hot… Drakes states his opinion he disrespectful.. make up ur minds ppl. Anyway I think Drake is jus comfortable with who he is and not afraid to express himself. He seems pretty passionate, but what’s gay about that? dudes need to understand that he aint trying to impress males he trying to impress females and we actually like dudes that are comfortable in there own skin.”Hardcore”, or “Soft”
This Charlamagne dude is fucking stupid jealous bitch. This nigga STAY talking shit about people. I wish Diddy woulda made that nigga disappear after he started talking that reckless shit to Cassie. I mean, why does a grown ass man need to CONSTANTLY try and bring people down??? Why?? He talking about Drake having insecurities?? SMH. Then he must be downright depressed at the rate he’s going.
Drake is a Pussyhole!!!!!!!!! You try to go at Hov Brooklyn know about Degrassi son Your special ed looking ass!!!!!! You heard two rappers what? Have you heard about “The Best Of Both Worlds” I don’t care if its R&B and rap. Overrated ass! Charlamagne my dude Big Up!!! Keep doing what you do call that girl out everytime
WHO CARES ABOUT DRAKE!!! FUCK CHARLAMNAE THE FAGG HES FUKN ANNOYING IS THIS THE ONLY WAY THE RADIO STATION GETS ATTENTION BY DISSIN ARTIST???FIRE THAT FUKER ALREADY OR PUT HIM BACK IN HIS UGLY DOG CAGE!
If you ask me both of these clowns are suspect and sensitive.
LMAO!! Drake is just a lame I dont think he’s gay.
gay gay gay no excuse sounds very gay talking about a man who we know kisses other men