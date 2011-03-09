Video: Chris Webber Speaks On Miami Heat’s Decline

The Heat’s losing streak continued last night to five with a lost to the Blazers. Time to fire the coach? Check game highlights, post game interviews and Lebron’s crossover below.
great post game speech by web.
Chris Webber real he need to be a coach(for any team)
Cosign what C-Webb said. Everybody on the Heat need to shut up…especially the coach and D-Wade. Put your head down and just do work. It still won’t get them out of the East but at least the media won’t have any more soundbites to use against them.
The Heat hate never stops with this site. All that matters is playoffs so chill out with these posts its only the regular season.
Ain’t got nothing to do with hating on the Heat. It’s a hot topic right now because of show much expectation of this team from the beginning of the season and now they lost a couple of games, the media and other people ain’t giving them slack like they were suppose to go 82-0 the whole season.
Heat gonna bounce back though!
so much expectation*
EPIC FAIL= THE 2010-2011 MIAMI HEAT TEAM. LMFAO.
C-Webb just spoke some of this realest shit I’ve ever heard from an analyst! He’s definitely coaching material!
That cross-over was MEAN! Right off the court, lol.
When the Heat host a Championship style party before the season even starts….they are begging for attention and scrutiny. Now that they have it they wanna bitch and moan that people are picking on them. GTFOH.
They was the ones calling themselves the Beatles and shit. They hyped themselves up and now they aint living up to it. Its nobody’s fault but their own.
if the team aint happy with the coach. fire the coach.
Wade taking shots at the coach.
BTW, last year’s Cavalier team record will be better than this year’s Heat team. Hmmmmmmm…….
SHUT UP CHRIS! WHERE YOUR RINGS AT? U REMEMBER ROBERT HORRY????????? I BET U DO! LOL….
It’s funny how people say it doesn’t matter until playoff time come but how do you espect them to do good in the playoffs if they cant beat them in the regular season where they get like 3-4 chances against teams in the East and 2 chances against the West? And your 1-9? Yea Chris Webber couldn’t have said it any better and the Miami dickriders are just making pointless statements with no good numbers against these teams cause they can’t even support their team without backup.
