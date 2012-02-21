Video: Diddy Announces REVOLT Music And News TV Network

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces REVOLT, his new cable TV network. REVOLT is a revolution in music on television, a place where artists and their viewers come together and engage with technology and social media. It’s a channel where new artists can share their work in the way it was meant to be: raw, uncut, and uncensored. REVOLT was selected by Comcast to be the first music network to truly leverage the power of social media, fueling the live music dialogue and influencing the music culture for the video-centric generation.
Can Diddy give MTV, VH1 and BET some competition?
Anything Diddy touches turns to gold and plus he’s got the whole hiphop indutry behind his back so he’s gonna fo far with this network. Hopefuly he can bring some excitement back to hiphop
Amen.
we already know how big this gon be ..one word CIROC!
What does Banks have to do with this?