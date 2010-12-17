Video: Diddy Speaks On Why He Isn’t Married

Barbara Walters ask Diddy why he has 6 children and no wife.
Um Barbra. Don’t you know, “Can’t stop, won’t stop”?
I am waiting….for people’s ignorant comments to this. Or maybe its too close to home for you boys posing as men on the web.
shit, men need to step up and be men BUT these women keep laying down and having someone’s kids who is NOT promising that he is going to marry them so its more on the women after the 1rst baby mama and back on the 1rst baby mama if she went back and had more kids by the dude
I don’t think anyone has ever heard from any of these chicks that Puff doesn’t take care of his kids or that Puff promised them marriage and reneged. If the chicks are going to keep spreadin their legs…. and from what I understand these are not hood rat chicks he’s knockin up either lol
Funny how life works…
Puff has 6 kids 3 different women….
Jay-z one wife…no kids…
lol
I’m sure Diddy would love to be married at times…and Jay-Z would love to have kids of his own…
You know the real reason why Puffy ain’t tryna marry them…PRENUP + MONEY. It all comes down to money. He ain’t tryna give them females half what he earned his whole life when they ain’t do nothing. (even though as much as you love them)
He ain’t tryna be like Nas. What’s marriage anyway? It’s just a piece of paper.
The difference with Beyonce and Jay is both of them have similar amount of income whereas Diddy and his Ex-girlfriends ain’t even in the same tax bracket. Ya dig???
Jigga, Jay, HOVA: What I look like? Giving a chick half my trap like she wrote half my raps. I ain’t having that.
[Jay-Z]
Go harder than a n-gga for a n-gga go figure
told me “keep my own money” if we ever did split up
how can somethin’ so gangsta be so pretty in pictures?
with jeans and a blazer and some Louboutin slippers
uh, Picasso was alive he woulda made her
thats right n-gga Mona Lisa can’t fade her
I mean Marilyn Monroe, she’s quite nice
but why all the pretty icons always all white
back to my Beyonces
you deserve 3 stacks for the Andre
call Larry Gagosian, you belong in museums
you belong in Vintage clothes watching the whole building
you belong with n-ggas who used to be known for dope dealing
you too dope for any of those civilians
now shoot trigga, stop looking at her tits
get ya own dog, ya heard
thats my bitch
Fck this.. On some real $hit, as long as he can provide financially for his kids, it’s none of anyone’s f’ng business. All these loser a$$ cats out here having babies that they can’t afford, and people are worried about Puff
????????????????????.. GTFOH!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You have to respect dude for being honest if nothing else. I agree with what someone said previously, I’ve never heard any of these women say that he lied to them or promised that he would marry them. I believe that on some level they believed that they could change his mind and that just didn’t happen…
Um Barbra. Don’t you know, “Can’t stop, won’t stop”?
I am waiting….for people’s ignorant comments to this. Or maybe its too close to home for you boys posing as men on the web.
shit, men need to step up and be men BUT these women keep laying down and having someone’s kids who is NOT promising that he is going to marry them so its more on the women after the 1rst baby mama and back on the 1rst baby mama if she went back and had more kids by the dude
I don’t think anyone has ever heard from any of these chicks that Puff doesn’t take care of his kids or that Puff promised them marriage and reneged. If the chicks are going to keep spreadin their legs…. and from what I understand these are not hood rat chicks he’s knockin up either lol
Funny how life works…
Puff has 6 kids 3 different women….
Jay-z one wife…no kids…
lol
I’m sure Diddy would love to be married at times…and Jay-Z would love to have kids of his own…
You know the real reason why Puffy ain’t tryna marry them…PRENUP + MONEY. It all comes down to money. He ain’t tryna give them females half what he earned his whole life when they ain’t do nothing. (even though as much as you love them)
He ain’t tryna be like Nas. What’s marriage anyway? It’s just a piece of paper.
The difference with Beyonce and Jay is both of them have similar amount of income whereas Diddy and his Ex-girlfriends ain’t even in the same tax bracket. Ya dig???
Jigga, Jay, HOVA: What I look like? Giving a chick half my trap like she wrote half my raps. I ain’t having that.
[Jay-Z]
Go harder than a n-gga for a n-gga go figure
told me “keep my own money” if we ever did split up
how can somethin’ so gangsta be so pretty in pictures?
with jeans and a blazer and some Louboutin slippers
uh, Picasso was alive he woulda made her
thats right n-gga Mona Lisa can’t fade her
I mean Marilyn Monroe, she’s quite nice
but why all the pretty icons always all white
back to my Beyonces
you deserve 3 stacks for the Andre
call Larry Gagosian, you belong in museums
you belong in Vintage clothes watching the whole building
you belong with n-ggas who used to be known for dope dealing
you too dope for any of those civilians
now shoot trigga, stop looking at her tits
get ya own dog, ya heard
thats my bitch
Fck this.. On some real $hit, as long as he can provide financially for his kids, it’s none of anyone’s f’ng business. All these loser a$$ cats out here having babies that they can’t afford, and people are worried about Puff
????????????????????.. GTFOH!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You have to respect dude for being honest if nothing else. I agree with what someone said previously, I’ve never heard any of these women say that he lied to them or promised that he would marry them. I believe that on some level they believed that they could change his mind and that just didn’t happen…