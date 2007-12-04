Video: Don Imus Discussion On Larry King ft. Chamillionaire

Don Imus is all kinds of fine .Intelligent men like him just do things to me .
dog the bounty hunter makes imus look like malcolm-x.
poor guy being on the radio is what he does and he does allota humanitarian work, he deserves a pass because allota these other white people are worst when there around there white friends.
Don Imus is a Racist but who cares it’s America,But don’t forget that America Is What it Is Today because of The Black Race….
Hanson 4rm Nigeria
They really didnt give chamillionaire a chance to really even talk i dunno why they had him up there, they dont really take rappers perspectives seriously at all but quick to judge but when they are invited on a program, they just either bash them, dont let them talk, or just flood them with questions, i know that there are a lot of ignorant rappers ha, but some actually have something to say
get over it, there are many more where he came from. are we gonna march and bitch everytime we are offended? dude made a good point about Al Sharpton sweeping Isaiah Thomas’ comments under the rug, and shittin on Imus. Sharpton is corny, we need real leaders.
Good To See Cham speak on some real stuff
get over it plus who cares
MAN EVERYBODY NEEDS TO REALLY CHILL OUT ON THIS DUDE BECAUSE IVE HEARD AL SHARPTON AND JESSE JACKSON SAY WORST AND FOR SOMEONE LIKE WENDY WILLIAMS TO EVEN HAVE THE NERVE TO TALK IS CRAZY THIS BITCH TALKS SHIT ON HER OWN RACE OF PEOPLE JUST FOR RATTINGS WHATS WORST SOMEONE WHO IS IGNORANT AND SAYS A BAD REMARK ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE OR A BLACK WOMAN THAT TALKS DOWN ON HER OWN PEOPLE AND CONTRIBUTES TO DRAMA IN HER OWN COMMUNITY!!
just wait till the white people start attacking blacks for being racist! we better learn to pick out battles, hell we have a tv station called black entertainment lol
the incident is in the past, but I’m just mad it had to take an incident like the comment he made against the RU basketball team to actually try and learn about the African American culture, by hiring 2 African American co-hosts…Imus is a smart man, he is trying to show the hiprocracy of African American culture by hiring these two hosts, but then again what he fails to realize is that it is because of white people like him in the past, that blacks have had to struggle with accepting themselves. My whole point is that if Imus knew his history, he would have not had made that comment. Nobody is a saint regardless of their race, but at the same time while living in America… a BI-RACIAL society… you have to watch what you say. Others may see it as freedom of speech, but theres always other factors that are involved. Peace.
damm…people still use that kind of tv…what happen to the flat screen and flat panel
Cham makes a good point. Imus was never REALLY punished. He was suspended, but with PAY!
It is unfortunate that Don Imus’ remark has overshadowed a successful career, that includes philanthropy for members of minority groups. However, as a society and as a country that preaches that all are created equal, we cannot stand for such ignorant behavior. I should mention; Imus’s attempt to put the attention on hip-hop really rubbed me the wrong way.
@6,
you are the reason we are laughed at and always looked at as inferior by the white man.
Don Imus is good for political talk he fuck up 1 time no matter wat people he is good for that.
#11 i was thinking the same thing!!!! LMAO
i was like, damn they got a bubble!!
SOME OF YOU YOUNSTERS DONT GET IT FIRST OFF TO DUMBASS %100 ..LET ME ASK YOU THIS :WOULD THINGS BE CLEARER IF ABC,NBC,CBS ,FOX,AE,TBS,ETC…(I CAN NAME A FEW MORE)CHANGE THEIR NAME TO SOMETHING THAT TRULY REPRESENTED THE TYPE OF SHOWS THEY AIR.OR THE PEOPLE ON THOSE SHOWS(MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DOESNT COUNT)…LET THAT FLOAT AROUND IN YA HEAD TIL U GET WHAT IM SAYING..AND FOR YOU CRACK BABIES WHO HOLLERING “GET OVER IT “..GET OVER IT ? TELL THAT SHIT TO SEAN BELLS FIANCE ,TELL THE SHIT TO THE JENA 6,TELL THAT SHIT TO THE FAMILY OF AMADOU DIALLO AND SEE DONT THEY SPIT IN YA FACE ..THE FUCK OUTA HERE..WHAT IM SAYING IS IMUS REPRESENTS THE SUBTLE RACIST MENTALITY OF AMERICA THAT IS ACCEPTED AS THE NORM BY SAMBOS WHO DONT SEE IT.AND I THINK SOMEBODY SAID SOMETHING ABOUT IMUS PUNK ASS DOING HUMANITARIAN WORK ..THATS KINDA LIKE VILLIN IN A MOVIE TELLING A PERSON THEY LOVE EM RIGHT B4 THEY KILL EM
AND OH YEAH THIS AINT THE FIRST RACIST COMMENT IMUS HAS SAID .THIS MOTHERFUCKER HAS A TRACK RECORD FOR DOING THIS TYPE SHIT..CHECK HIS RESUME..
Wendy Williams should change her name to Henry Williams…..she is a beast of all beasts!!! LOL
I think she was a man in some other life….LOL
i think you people need to lighten up on old imus he gives to the coloreds
i encourage imus, kkk-kramer and whatever other white celebrity wants to express their hatred or ignorance or dislike for the black race.
i have racist tendencies, i stereotype people of all races.
and if i have a problem with a certain race thats my right, and that person can deal wit me whatever way they want
i’d rather know where people like imus stand, rather than have him smile in my face and stab me in the back.
show your true colors,keep it real
i’m mad i watched and laughed at seinfeld (kramer) for years then to find out his feelings, i wish i knew first
#15 hell yea i say get over it, im not a crack baby at all, i just have a different way thinking than most. i just think that there is too much emphasis on a bullshit comment that this clown made. dont u dare compare the injustice of the Jena 6 to a white man using nappy headed hoe. im saying that blacks do it all the time, but wanna scream and march. how about if white people started a march? we need to move past all that negativity, there will always be ignorant people in this world.
#11 BET is owned by viacom who owns VH1 and MTV. So we don’t have a station called black entertainment, they do. But I know what you mean and agree we should pick our battles a lot better if we wanna win the war.
Think about all the stuff white celebrities be saying behind closed doors I am sure if we heard dat even Oprah would’nt be checkin for dem no more…
that’s bullshyt
RIP PIMP C!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LoL, that was so bootleg, this nigga filmed his TV set… that’s worse than when niggas used to put their phone next to a radio or tv set to record a voice mail… LOL
look at what we say about them behind closed doors? not all people talk shit like that about black and white.
didnt mean to put a question mark
LMAO @ 28.
Saw the clip, didn’t get anything out of it.
lil wool headed pasty prune,lmao! @ the end of the day who really gives a f*ck! Hopeless…
Who cares? Black people have bigger problems than Imus. Keeping that guys out of a job isn’t gonna solve all of our problems…
