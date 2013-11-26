Video: Drake Performs With Nicki Minaj & Snoop Dogg In LA

Drake had a coupe of suprises for the LA, “Would You Like A Tour?” stop. He brought out label mate Nicki Minaj and hometown legend, Snoop Dogg. Check below for Snoop Dogg performing a few tracks.
Props HipHopHeisenberg
Dope idea to bring out nicki real unexpected. but gotta respect it! SHEEEESH! That was awkward. And drake looks like a clown jumping around like he’s about to do jumping jacks any minute! CORNY! But hey…. THIS NI@@A GETTING PAID.