Drake recently bought a one of fifteen, “Sang Noir Edition,” Bugatti with the license plate saying, “Started.” Looks like it took him a while to get use to the $3 million dollar car. Check below for video of him in the car which I must say looks crazy.
Video: Drake Woke Up In A New Bugatti But Couldn’t Start It
old news
Damn starts up like a damn spaceship, sexy as car.
RTMFM on a $3 million machine.