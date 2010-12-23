Video: Dwayne Wade Wants Out Of Miami?

For T-Mobile’s highly anticipated new ad campaign, they have Spike Lee at the helm directing and welcome back their guys Dwyane Wade and Charles Barkley. Below you’ll find “Outta Here,” where a spontaneous and somewhat cryptic video posted by Wade gets misconstrued, leading to a league-wide panic and subsequent rumor mill. This will launch during the Christmas Day games on ESPN and ABC.
via Dime Magazine
yes. miami is possibly in the best position to win a championship in the last 4-5 years, and wade wants to leave now.
this is totally true and makes complete sense.
people people its a commercail it was a joke he was locked in a bathroom and said get me outta here if anything he was dissing the media basically saying they are so quick to jump to conclusions lol and make up rumors lol
“adobostreak”
c’mon son …
hahaha this is brilliant shit. If people are taking this serious, then you ain’t got a sense of humor.
haha you actually believed that. Its funny though.
Genius…nice one Spike