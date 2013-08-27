Video: Fabolous Speaks On Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” Verse

Fabolous gives his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s, “Control,” verse.
via DJ Vlad
damn Fab, you 35+ still having to talk to OGs lol… when exactly does the “street/thug nation” grow up and just become men on their own.. this is your craft too man, respond however you want to respond
you ain’t jump the gun fab thats how you should’ve took it ??? if somebody take’s a line from someone that was meant as disrespect the first time around . why isn’t disrespectful now ? if somebody said fuck your kids , then i said again tomorrow . would it make it any less disrespectful ? why are we giving these bitch made niggaz passes ??? Everybody acting like kendrick aint a grown man responsible for his own actions ? wasn’t snoop dogg the same one getting at bow wow for crip walking ??? this goes for lil kids and r&b singers quit crip walkin if you aint a gangbanger ” -snoop ( in the name of the streets ) And bow wow was a kid then . you telling me i cant get at a grown ass man ??? FUCK OUTTA HERE !!! NY need to grow some fucking balls !!! its still real niggaz in New York that aint having that shit !!! Whether the rappers want to rep the city right or not !!!
@Ezlogic Snoop Wasn’t Talking To Bow With That Line, He Damn Near Raised Bow Wow, And If Bow Ever Did Crip Walk It Would Be Snoop Who Taught Him How…..
you sound stupid , who was he talking to then . bow wow was crip walking in all his videos and stopped right after snoop said it . the whole industry was crip walking like it was a joke ginuwine and puff daddy and shit . riddle me this is bow wow a crip ???? ill wait ???? NOOO so for a crip to say quit crip walking if you ain’t a gang banger would apply to him wouldn’t it ????
trust snoop got niggaz he gotta answer to also . they probably like why you letting lil homey and all these people get away with all this crip walking ” if you c-walking you better c crippin ” – snoop
yo fab my nigga been that way since since he dropped his first album but fam u sound so soft…ogs? fam u a og, u like 36yrs old damn near. also u got too much money for your teeth to still be fucked up…after age 21 or 22 that shit aint cool no more
damn Fab, you 35+ still having to talk to OGs lol… when exactly does the “street/thug nation” grow up and just become men on their own.. this is your craft too man, respond however you want to respond
you ain’t jump the gun fab thats how you should’ve took it ??? if somebody take’s a line from someone that was meant as disrespect the first time around . why isn’t disrespectful now ? if somebody said fuck your kids , then i said again tomorrow . would it make it any less disrespectful ? why are we giving these bitch made niggaz passes ??? Everybody acting like kendrick aint a grown man responsible for his own actions ? wasn’t snoop dogg the same one getting at bow wow for crip walking ??? this goes for lil kids and r&b singers quit crip walkin if you aint a gangbanger ” -snoop ( in the name of the streets ) And bow wow was a kid then . you telling me i cant get at a grown ass man ??? FUCK OUTTA HERE !!! NY need to grow some fucking balls !!! its still real niggaz in New York that aint having that shit !!! Whether the rappers want to rep the city right or not !!!
@Ezlogic Snoop Wasn’t Talking To Bow With That Line, He Damn Near Raised Bow Wow, And If Bow Ever Did Crip Walk It Would Be Snoop Who Taught Him How…..
you sound stupid , who was he talking to then . bow wow was crip walking in all his videos and stopped right after snoop said it . the whole industry was crip walking like it was a joke ginuwine and puff daddy and shit . riddle me this is bow wow a crip ???? ill wait ???? NOOO so for a crip to say quit crip walking if you ain’t a gang banger would apply to him wouldn’t it ????
trust snoop got niggaz he gotta answer to also . they probably like why you letting lil homey and all these people get away with all this crip walking ” if you c-walking you better c crippin ” – snoop
yo fab my nigga been that way since since he dropped his first album but fam u sound so soft…ogs? fam u a og, u like 36yrs old damn near. also u got too much money for your teeth to still be fucked up…after age 21 or 22 that shit aint cool no more