Video: Jim Jones – Powder Trip (J.Cole ReVamp)

Jim Jones’ remakes J. Cole’s, “Power Trip,” with, “Powder Trip.”
Fux with this heavy. Much better than the original, J. Cole was soundin like a simp. Leave it to capo to keep it street. Not sayin that promoting drugs is cool but all of these new cats are just soft. Leave the cryin over women to Rnb singers
his music is trash nigel why posting this wack ass shit his career is done he should save that studio money
Wack!
Dude fell off so hard… wow.
Dude hasn’t “sold drugs” in like 15 years….someone needs to give this old man some diapers and tell’em to stay outta Bergen County and go back to the streets if he really is bout that life!
CAPO???? Come on now get serious jim jones is a wrap! He should have stood on love and hiphop but his head got to big and he left the show now karma biting on his coat tail. Him and a few others.SMH!
Jim Jones…..Might be the worst of all time….He really needs to give it up on the whole “Vamp” thing, its horrible.
Fux with this heavy. Much better than the original, J. Cole was soundin like a simp. Leave it to capo to keep it street. Not sayin that promoting drugs is cool but all of these new cats are just soft. Leave the cryin over women to Rnb singers
his music is trash nigel why posting this wack ass shit his career is done he should save that studio money
Wack!
Dude fell off so hard… wow.
Dude hasn’t “sold drugs” in like 15 years….someone needs to give this old man some diapers and tell’em to stay outta Bergen County and go back to the streets if he really is bout that life!
CAPO???? Come on now get serious jim jones is a wrap! He should have stood on love and hiphop but his head got to big and he left the show now karma biting on his coat tail. Him and a few others.SMH!
Jim Jones…..Might be the worst of all time….He really needs to give it up on the whole “Vamp” thing, its horrible.