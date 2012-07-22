Video: Joe Budden Previews Music From Slaughterhouse

“I wake up sleepy hollow, shoulda got a cat scan, go to Colorado right now and watch Batman.” – Joe Budden (1:07)

While streaming live Joe Budden played some upcoming music from Slaughterhouse. Budden is the first to reference to the shooting in Colorado in a rap line.

