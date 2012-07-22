Video: Joe Budden Previews Music From Slaughterhouse

“I wake up sleepy hollow, shoulda got a cat scan, go to Colorado right now and watch Batman.” – Joe Budden (1:07)
While streaming live Joe Budden played some upcoming music from Slaughterhouse. Budden is the first to reference to the shooting in Colorado in a rap line.
hmmm I guess Joe a hoe
i sure mad people thought of a punch line about it, but its not right to say it on a public track, keep that shit to ya self… its a fvkced up situation. what if someone u know was there……. how wud u feel ?
rappers drop lines about virginia tech and columbine all the time, this aint any different
Exactly, how is this different? Rappers need to keep there punchlines fresh… you knew this was coming.
More importantly, how big is bowl of cereal?!?!
Eminem(ironically joe’s boss now)references tragedies all the time in his lyrics. “There’s no tower too high, no plane that i cant learn how to fly”. Besides if you’re a Budden fan your used to this type of thing “haters see me and dont think its really all good, so i just kill em with the car Brandy Norwood” -Short Summer