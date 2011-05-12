Video: Jon Stewart Exposes The Hypocrisy Of Fox News’ Attacks On Common

Jon Stewart exposes the hypocrisy of Fox News.
Ridiculous…..FOx news is super racist
Owned
common ? really ? ….i mean thats almost as positive as hip hop gets …u should be happy hip hop didnt send over wayne or or Em…lol wayne would probably take off his shirt as recited a poem…lol
Ridiculous…..FOx news is super racist
Owned
common ? really ? ….i mean thats almost as positive as hip hop gets …u should be happy hip hop didnt send over wayne or or Em…lol wayne would probably take off his shirt as recited a poem…lol