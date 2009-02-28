VIDEO: Juelz Santana’s 26th Birthday Party (Includes Performances)

Subscribe To RealTalkNY Videos
Shout out to DSA Media for putting together a poppin event.
Pics & Juelz Performs A Clip Of, “Days Of Our Lives”
Real Talk With Juelz Santana
Shout out to DSA Media for putting together a poppin event.
Pics & Juelz Performs A Clip Of, “Days Of Our Lives”
Real Talk With Juelz Santana
1stt
first. but damn they got it crackin at juelz’s birthday, u seen fab there, i’m surprised u aint seen wayne crackhead ass there. prolly fuckin was fuckin wit the lean.
id fuck the shit outta that bitch Diamond. sexy ass bitch. Althought she gotta gap tooth lmao
This nigga juelz look like a baby they way he be droolin all the damn time. Wit that sammy davis glass eye.
PAUSE @ 4:42 AND YOU’LL SEE COUNTY OF KINGS MOTHER DOING WHAT SHE DO BEST
^ get a life dude for real
^ OH RELAX YOU INBRED GORILLA
Leron James is a BOSS!!! His charisma excels most…trus dat!!!
I USED TO REALLY LIKE JUELZ BUT HE MISSED THE BOAT. HE WILL NEVE BE ABLE TO O WHAT WAYNE DID. HE’S TRYING BUT IT’S NOT WORKING.
WHERE IS JIM JONES OR OTHER MEMBERS OF DIPSET?