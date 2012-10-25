Video: Keezy Speaks On Upcoming Projects And Shyne Speaks On Why He Dislikes Rick Ross

Keezy and Shyne recently dropped, “Gangland Inspiration,” which will be on the upcoming mixtape, “TRM2.” Keezy speaks on what he has on the way. Shyne speaks on his dislike for Rick Ross and being inspired by Jay-Z.
Keezy and Shyne recently dropped, “Gangland Inspiration,” which will be on the upcoming mixtape, “TRM2.” Keezy speaks on what he has on the way. Shyne speaks on his dislike for Rick Ross and being inspired by Jay-Z.
shyne, STFU
Shyne keep going fam…expose these cowards. Free turkeys on Thanksgiving aint helping the hood