Video: Keezy Speaks On Upcoming Projects And Shyne Speaks On Why He Dislikes Rick Ross

10.25.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Keezy and Shyne recently dropped, “Gangland Inspiration,” which will be on the upcoming mixtape, “TRM2.” Keezy speaks on what he has on the way. Shyne speaks on his dislike for Rick Ross and being inspired by Jay-Z.

