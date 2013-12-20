Video: Kendrick Lamar & Eddie Peake – Sing About Me (Part 1)

When the lights shut off, an artist’s dream is that their work will stand the test of time. The ones that influence our culture are the ones we most remember. Here, two powerful creative forces come together to elevate the status quo and lay ground to their legacy. This is their poetry. Sing about them. This is part one.
NOW CAN WE GET MR NASIR JONES ON THE REMIX FOR PART THREE?
Great Great song glad it’s getting the visual treatment.
meaningful song….this brother is a great talent
this is dope!!! the graffiti artist was amazing. K-Dot is the most talented artist right now.