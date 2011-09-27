Video: La La Undresses On VH1

La La strips down to a bra and panties on her VH1 show, “La La’s Full Court Life.”
Praise, Him. #muygod
lala had the skinny chick open ,she was ready to get it in
melo HAD to sign off on this. producers prolly asked b4 filming the show that it needs more sex appeal. melo had to agree that his wife show skin. i’d b tight if i were mel if i didnt sign off for my wife to add sexy to the show by strippin down in fronta america.
damn! on the low, she is one of the baddest females in the “game” and she all natural..no wonder why melo put a ring on it.
damn they really tryna get ratings huh it was no point for her fine ass to do that LOL
Damn LaLa got a nice ass
Is this really news worthy ? C’mon , have some respect.
Anything for the ratings huh? Please stop giving these people shows.
I would not let m wife do that shit yaeh they cheating on each other lol
i dont wanna be a hater but she had to have ass shots
she used to have the spanish ass, back in the mtv days. i mean it coulda got phatter but i dont know, her ass used to be pretty flat and shape funny.
on another note
wat time does this come on? i’m bout to watch that again
^^^^ spanish ass? Spanish girls got the nicest ass, A lot of black girls have phat asses but no hips, Spanish bitches got hips and ass
i would never let wify do tht for no type of money she wouldnt want 2 do it. lets start respectin ourselfs and our wives blk people. yall wonder why whites feel so comfortable wit saying tha n word
lmfao!i think yall niggas is gay on here, bitching about she did it for tv ratings! so you tellin me you niggas watching her show just to see what she does on the daily basis? then yall saying if it was my wife i wouldn’t let her blah blah blah…tell you what if my bitch was over 30 and had a baby and she look like that! i would make sure america seen her sexy ass on tv to cause i got it like that!
Hst_DaTaliban!
U SOUND DUMB AS HELL!!! Whats the point of letting ur wife get undress to her bra & panties on national tv for what and ur RICH as hell? For one my wife goods is only for me to see. If she wants to show her body off do it in a more tasteful way like a photo shoot or something. And we all know La La is know stranger to photo shoot’s. Lol This was all done for tv ratings and thats it! Thats what makes this sad b/c she doesn’t need the exposure
tarheel you a dumbass! what does tv ratings bring?*MONEY*
what does doing a photoshoot for a magazine bring?*MONEY*
what difference does it make with her showing off her body on tv or on a magazine?!niggas gonna get the magazine just to look at her sexy ass the same way niggas gonna watch the show to do the samething! either way she still getting paid from it!
the difference is she looks LAME as hell stupid! She doesn’t need the money and thats my point! So why pull a stunt like this when your already rich? And I never said she should do a magazine for money b/c she already has money! U said “tell you what if my bitch was over 30 and had a baby and she look like that! i would make sure america seen her sexy ass on tv to cause i got it like that” which sounds dumb but whatever. So instead of doing some lame ass shit like she did why not do a sexy photo shoot to show her body off. That makes more since then gettin undress in a bathroom or something. She looks like she’s looking for attention and that may not be true but when u look like ur looking for attention that makes u lookk lame! And she’s too bad to be doing lame ass shit like that.
Listen dummy! She has money so why are talking like she’s broke and need money? U said “tell you what if my bitch was over 30 and had a baby and she look like that! i would make sure america seen her sexy ass on tv to cause i got it like that” So if she wants to show her body off she should do it in a more tasteful way. But the sad part is she didn’t do it to show off her body she did it for ratings! NOT MONEY Popularity and thats it. And that makes it worst b/c she’s selling herself out for it. In my opinion
STFU BOTH YOU CHILDREN
Yall stupid af. and racist. um i seen a lot of black girls with hips and ass. tf and spanish bitches be havin to many babies sooo.. look at buffy the body. she bad as fuck and still look good to be 40. she look wayyyy fuckin better than la la. and la la is gettin old. she got hella make up on. you can see the wrinkles dumb assess.
SHE LOOK WACK FROM THE WAIST DOWN..BEEN HAD WEAK LEGS..LOSE WEIGHT??..SHE NEED TO GAIN LEG MUSCLE OR SOMETHING..DON’T DO NO FAKE SH1T THO..
OH YEAH MOST SPANISH CHIX DON’T AGE WELL..DO TO ALL THAT PORK IN THEIR DIET..BLACK WOMEN NEED TO WORK ON THEIR GUT AND STOP THE FAKE HAIR SH1T..THEY’LL BE GOOD AGEING WISE..
NO RACIAL HATE
man… i have this saved on my dvr…S/O 2 to mel cause her ass dum phat
