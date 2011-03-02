Video: Lil Wayne Speaks On Jay-Z’s “Baby” Line In “H.A.M.”

“Me and my wit, given my wit, I would probably play off of it,” Wayne explained. “But I wouldn’t make it a competition, because actually, the subject that he’s talking about in that line, I can’t box with the card. I’d be the first one to tell you that, given my wit, and the type of person that I am, I’d capitalize and I’d play off of it. Yeah, I definitely would.”
via MTV
and the award for most overrated rapper ever goes to lil wayne people 4got he used to rap saying wobble d wobble d dro drop it it like its hot now he the greatest FUCK OUTTA HERE
I think wayne was far more entertaining when he had a styrafoam cup wherever he went he just thinks he witty now which is sad cuz 80percent of his music lacks effort. When he comes to work tho hes good. Aka mixtape weezy is better than any other weezy especially sober weezy
Yea so all u lames talking about his money long can shut up now
hes not in that Hov 50 or Diddy tax bracket
Quiet the Noise
LIL WAYNE = THE MOST OVERRATED RAPPER OF ALL TIME
[www.youtube.com] > LIL WAYNE
Niggaz know that he got baby money compared to Jay-z. Birdman lying ass negro. U seen how the miami dolphins owner brushed baby off when he claimed that he was becoming a part owner of the team. He definitely got way more money than I do at the end of the day though. But he should stop lying!!! that ain’t cool…
whoever told him that it was a good idea to stop sipping ruined his career …
he needs to start sipping that shit again, without it he sounds like a 12 year old boy.
*sounds like a 12 year old boy in his songs.
YALL SHOULD GIVE HIM PROPS FOR HIM STOP SIPPING LEAN AND ADMITTING HE CAN’T FUCK WIT JAY-Z OR BEYONCE WITH THE MONEY. AND I STOPPED BEING A LIL WAYNE FAN AFTER CARTER 1. I ONLY LIKE A COUPLE OF SONGS OFF CARTER 2. DONT SAY BLOCK IS HOT,LIGHTS OUTS & CARTER 1 CD WAS HOT. AND JUVENILE 400 DEGREEZ ALBUM WAS REALLY A COMPILATION CD EVEN THOUGH HE DID HAD SOME SONGS WITH ONLY HIM ON THERE, BUT EVERY NIGGA IN CASH MONEY KILLED THAT ALBUM. WAYNE FELL OFF OFFICIALLY WIT CARTER 3 HIS HIGHEST SELLING ALBUM CAUSE OF THE KIDS, WHITE PPL, CORNBALLS BUYING THE ALBUM. BUT I WILL FOREVER BE A WAYNE FAN OF HIS EARLY MUSIC FROM CARTER 1 ON BACK TO THE BEGINNING. LAST HOT SHIT I HEARD FROM WAYNE WAS THE HOOK HE SING ON THE GAME SONG MY LIFE. CUZ WITHOUT WAYNE ON THE HOOK THE SONG WOULD BE WACK
I see this more as Wayne admitting that he’s getting screwed by Baby more than anything.
I’m happy he’s sober…the man looks and talks semi normal now. Also, I’m glad he knows that he doesn’t have Jay-Z money.
HE CANT FUK WIT HOV
Blaka, Blaka. Fuck you mr Birshit. You pigeon looking muthafucka.
lmao!!@ “…the subject that he’s talking about, I can’t box with the god…”…at least he followed Jay-Z’s line and “kept it real with niggas….”
Baby there you go, your own son admitting he ain’t fucking with Hov when it comes to the paper, now sit your old ass down and pay homage.
Jay-Z is not even going HAM, so I don’t know how the fuck he makes his money lol!!.
damn remember in 08 he could barely talk properly… the guy sounds sober as hell.
Oh and wow Wayne sounds more understandable. Usually he drunk and high and just mumbles something.
for ya talkin bout he sober, he ha to be dumbasses, he on probabtion and cant fuck with the shit for 3 years! and on the money note, thi is not even worth words cause we know who out ballin who! baby makin money off 1 guy, no outside ventures, doesnt own nothing notable and will never top forbes
I believe lil wayne said, “I can’t box with the god”. Not card
birdman is a pathological lier. every time he opens his mouth he lies. oil company, miami dolphins, them having more money than jay…etc. birdman is completely detached from reality & facts. facts mean nothing to him…
I still think this is all part of the business…..wayne is a business man Jay-Z IS A KING…..WAYNE IS LEARNING ALOT FROM ALL THEM NIGGAS…..one thing about a uptown nigga…..He is very on top on what’s happening…
most of you guys don’t know that Lil Wayne has been stealing Jay-Z verses FOR YEARS.
listen to Jay-Z’s Blueprint 1 album and you will know what I am talking about.
At the end of all the speculations, rumors, n fallacies n*ggas pushin’ THE FORBES LIST has “Jay-z”,,”50Cent”,,”P. Diddy” as the richiest/wealthiest Rappers!!!…..The only rappers to top the #1 spot on that list are Jay, 50, n Diddy since 1996!!!…..Never seen Baby(Brian Williams) name on the FORBES ever and Wayne just started making the list in 2008 after already being in the rap-game since 1998 but never making the FORBES until ’08!!!….The most Wayne ever made in 1yr was $20Mil, the most Jay ever made in 1yr was $82Mil, the most 50 ever made in 1yr was $155Mil…
Fans are sheeps these days so whater their fav-rappers say they’ll take as the truth/law example Officer Willie L. Roberts II aka Imposter Rick Ross. Nuff said!
The only people who commented on this video are Wayne haters. Dude never said he had more money than Jay and I SERIOUSLY doubt he even cares. But you do.
just a thought how do yall know exactly how much money a person has….really…or yall just going by forbes list or something??? i mean yall been callin him bird man for years and he aint tweetin and flyin…..and forbes dont count street money
he said i i cant box with the “god” not card
This comment has been removed by the Illuminati.
@justthinking
LOL you think Birdman got weight in the streets like that lol! Cmon Son! (ed lova voice)
GUCCI MANE ALL DAY BURRR!!!
Not a great big fan of Little Wayne’s music, but if you cant respect a man for being humble… Especially to go against what the one person he looks up to. Respect.
Thank u “justthinkin”. A lot of these nights lame and gotta b from new York wit they down south hating asses. And fuck Jay Z boule, baphemet, free mason, evil illuminati following, big lip ass. 3rd coast bitches!!!
It sounds like he said I caint box with the guard, as in mouth guard
he indeed said he cant “box with the god”.
The fact that no one knows what he said qualifies this statement: Who gives a fuck? Call me back when Wayne learns how to speak english
aint a big fan of wayne but i respect him he kept it real. birdman dont got more money than hov lets keep it real. jay z got more money than birdman alone and along with beyonce it doubles it. birdman not even fucking with diddy or 50 money so how can he see Hov???