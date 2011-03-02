Video: Lil Wayne Speaks On Jay-Z’s “Baby” Line In “H.A.M.”

#Lil Wayne #Jay Z
03.02.11 7 years ago 35 Comments

“Me and my wit, given my wit, I would probably play off of it,” Wayne explained. “But I wouldn’t make it a competition, because actually, the subject that he’s talking about in that line, I can’t box with the card. I’d be the first one to tell you that, given my wit, and the type of person that I am, I’d capitalize and I’d play off of it. Yeah, I definitely would.”
via MTV

