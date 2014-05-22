Video: Mase Reflects On The Notorious B.I.G. On His Birthday

The L.A. Leakers (Justin Credible & DJ Sourmilk) sit with Mase on the birthday of The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase tells one of his favorite Biggie stories.
Is Mase mildly retarded?
He sure af sounds like it.
He could be retarded but got more money and get more women then you. Shit does it look like he care, obviously he aware he talk like that!
Is Mase mildly retarded?
He sure af sounds like it.
He could be retarded but got more money and get more women then you. Shit does it look like he care, obviously he aware he talk like that!