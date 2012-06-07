Video: Nas Speaks On His Upcoming Album “Life Is Good,” & Video For “Daughters”

Life is good! We haven’t had a chance to sit down with one of top rappers in almost every hip hop fan’s book, Nas, in a couple years. In part one of our interview Nas reveals the inspiration behind his new album title Life Is Good, tells us how his former manager Steve Stoute ended up in his recent music video for “The Don” and gives us some advice on fine wines. JD also gets Nas’ feelings on Nicki Minaj and all the flack she has been getting lately and explains the message he hoped to get across with his “Daughters” video which featured his own daughter Destiny.

via TheLifeFiles