Video: Nicki Minaj Speaks On The New Albu,, Pop Music, Nas & More With The Breakfast Club

Nicki Minaj discussed her new album with Power 105.1’s, “The Breakfast Club.”
Basically Nicki Other Bitches Feel Like You Got The Opportunity To Do It Big For Hip Hop & You Ain’t Reppin It Right Doing Too Much Ive Talked To So Many People & They Said They Don’t Even Wanna Hear This New Shit But I Understand You Wanna Be Diverse But I Can’t Listen To It I Think You Gone Do It Big For Awhile But Won’t Last Long & That Grammy Shit I Couldn’t Really Hear The Song But Wasn’t Really Feeling It I Wish She Just Rap Or At Least Make A Mixtape For The Hip-Hop Heads I Would Love To Hear That
Nigel you missed the m to times… When I heard the “Starships” single I thought there will be nothing good on this album.
But I actually like Roman Reloaded with Wayne and Beez In the Trap. Haven’t heard the whole album yet. But so far, I like it. Starships may not be hip hop, but it aint bad.
I definitely applaud this chick for doing her thing, however, she got some things a little misconstrued. It’s not that the older people in the game don’t get it or that the young kids understand more. It’s that the younger kids are easily led. The way the media is set up, it pushes the younger generation in that direction.
