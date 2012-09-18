Video: Rick Ross – Hold Me Back (Nigeria)

Rick Ross shoots another video for, “Hold Me Back,” in Nigeria.
highly dissapointed.
Rick Ross u the shit…!!! Aint no ni66a do this before or like this… ENOUGH RESPECT MA NI66A… NO ONE CAN HOLD US BACK… PERIOD…!!! MOTIVATION MUSIC…!!! THANKS MA BROTHER…!!!
It’s unclear what Ross — who has featured a music video with Nigerian pop stars before and has traveled elsewhere on the continent — or the directors of the video, listed as DRE Films & SpiffTV Films, tried to say with this video. Is it a statement against Igbo claims about the Biafran War in which nearly 3 million people lost their lives? Does Ross even know anything about Biafra. Or is this about Ross being a fan of soccer, especially of the Nigerian national team? …
The negative reaction against Ross is understandable, though misplaced (and boring). It’s like the cottage industry calling for “positive” news about “Africa” in Western media. But equally problematic are those praising Ross for “exposing” poor conditions in Lagos when Ross is merely using Nigeria as a backdrop to make him look hard: “We’re so hard we throw dollar bills off boats to poor kids in Nigeria.” And the references to the Biafra war and old soccer games are baffling. If he was trying to show how Nigerians are struggling with poverty or resisting their conditions, why not use more recent/relevant images like Occupy Nigeria?
[africasacountry.com]
Rhonda Miller – Love the photos. I think my faiotvre is Heidi and Logan walking down the path towards the camera and looking at each other. I also like the one where they are making a heart with their hands/fingers. Lots of vivid green is surprising since Austin is in drought mode. I am really excited for them and look forward to the wedding in June. Love you, Mom
it cool let him expose Nigeria so that every country in the world will know what we are going through in Nigeria. Nigeria man will be hiding his problem instead of exposing it so that people can him to solve his problem. let him expose it so that every people in the world will know what will going through from useless people calling there self government bastard
i love you rickross god bless
highly dissapointed.
Rick Ross u the shit…!!! Aint no ni66a do this before or like this… ENOUGH RESPECT MA NI66A… NO ONE CAN HOLD US BACK… PERIOD…!!! MOTIVATION MUSIC…!!! THANKS MA BROTHER…!!!
It’s unclear what Ross — who has featured a music video with Nigerian pop stars before and has traveled elsewhere on the continent — or the directors of the video, listed as DRE Films & SpiffTV Films, tried to say with this video. Is it a statement against Igbo claims about the Biafran War in which nearly 3 million people lost their lives? Does Ross even know anything about Biafra. Or is this about Ross being a fan of soccer, especially of the Nigerian national team? …
The negative reaction against Ross is understandable, though misplaced (and boring). It’s like the cottage industry calling for “positive” news about “Africa” in Western media. But equally problematic are those praising Ross for “exposing” poor conditions in Lagos when Ross is merely using Nigeria as a backdrop to make him look hard: “We’re so hard we throw dollar bills off boats to poor kids in Nigeria.” And the references to the Biafra war and old soccer games are baffling. If he was trying to show how Nigerians are struggling with poverty or resisting their conditions, why not use more recent/relevant images like Occupy Nigeria?
[africasacountry.com]
Rhonda Miller – Love the photos. I think my faiotvre is Heidi and Logan walking down the path towards the camera and looking at each other. I also like the one where they are making a heart with their hands/fingers. Lots of vivid green is surprising since Austin is in drought mode. I am really excited for them and look forward to the wedding in June. Love you, Mom
it cool let him expose Nigeria so that every country in the world will know what we are going through in Nigeria. Nigeria man will be hiding his problem instead of exposing it so that people can him to solve his problem. let him expose it so that every people in the world will know what will going through from useless people calling there self government bastard
i love you rickross god bless