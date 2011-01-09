Video: Rick Ross Performs In Angola Africa

Even people in Angola think they are Big Meech. Check below for some female dancers :-) .
big things ricky! big things!
props
rozaayyyyy
watch haters come in here saying “unlike 50 Ross didnt get his chain snatched”
^^^ You already said it. lol
That’s my dawg RO$$!! Keep getting that paper my dude, while tha lames will come on here and hate just remember that this dude is traveling the world while u sitting in a hot-ass bedroom hating on a rich nigga!! ROZAYYYYY!!!$$
Ross killed 50’s music career.
dont go polluting africa with that rap garbage…nbody wanna hear about drugs and crap like that when they starving and hoping for a better life..hip hop is nothing but hazardous noise to the ears nowadays…
UNLIKE 50 HE HAS A MUSIC CAREER. NO HATE ON MY END. GOOD MUSIC IS GOOD. MAKE SURE Y’ALL GO OUT AND GET 50 NEW HEADPHONES CALLED SLEEK :)
Check This Out: [usershare.net]
Please support Real Hip-Hop
prolly more ppl backstage then in the actual show
I see Busta Rhymes & Fat Joe backstage…and damn, they got some nice woman down there!!!
rozay doin his thing but sounds like there are 100 ppl in there max lol
this nigga should help out poor kids and people that are infected with HIV/AIDS and not sing fairy tale songs about drugs
