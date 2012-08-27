Rick Ross attends a Magic covention out in Las Vegas, Links up with Swizz Beatz and Tyga along with Dominique Wilkins and Allen Iverson at the Reebok Classics booth. Ross shows off some off his basketball skills and then performs at the Reebok Classics concert at Pure Nightclub.
Video: Rick Ross – Reebok Classics Las Vegas Takeover
BoyEazy 08.27.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Rick Ross
The RX
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star
Steven Hyden 03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With