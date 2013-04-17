Video: Stephen Curry Abuses Gary Neal’s Ankles

Check out this crazy series of moves Stephen Curry pulls on the defense as he twists & spins to fake out the defender and then nails the open jumper as the crowd cheers him on in Golden State!
Arrest that man at once for felony assault. Gary Neaks ankles will never recover.
kid is niice
Is it just me, or is the NBA starting to look like a AND1 mix tape every season.
Arrest that man at once for felony assault. Gary Neaks ankles will never recover.
kid is niice
Is it just me, or is the NBA starting to look like a AND1 mix tape every season.