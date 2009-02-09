Video: “Swagger Like Us,” Grammy Performance (Plus Other Performances)

Lil Wayne won the Grammy award for Best Rap Album of the year.
T.I. & Justin Timberlake Perform, “Dead & Gone”
Lil Wayne & Robin Thicke Perform “Tie My Hand”
Coldplay & Jay-z Performing Lost
Lil Wayne Wins A Grammy For Best Rap Album
Lil Wayne won the Grammy award for Best Rap Album of the year.
T.I. & Justin Timberlake Perform, “Dead & Gone”
Lil Wayne & Robin Thicke Perform “Tie My Hand”
Coldplay & Jay-z Performing Lost
Lil Wayne Wins A Grammy For Best Rap Album
the rap pack. and 1st negros
Hova is still the best!! Look at this nigga’s swaggg no homo…
*does the ROC sign*
lupe should of won!
its a lot of bitchass rappers thats jealous and hated on every one of those 4 niggas up there. them niggas is gettin money and they make great music except wayne the other 3 make great music. jealous rappers are the worst
That chic singing the intro of Swagger Like Us totally got busted for lip syncing. Oops, i fucked up, I guess I’ll turn my back…
They Killed It !!!! …This Is The Only Reason I Even Watched The Grammys , And It Was Bornin as Hell ..But It Was Worth It To See This …Best Performance Hands Down.
Swagger Like Us ..I Mean , And Why Didn’t They Show Cold Plays Whole Performance ..I Fucks With That Song “Rule The World” …
why is it thyey all collaborating with all white forks as if they is no neyos ,chris brown,the dream and r kelly
….LIL WAYNE WON THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR??
*dies*
and fuck the grammys
*dies again*
i meant rap album
jay showed the most sawgger on stage
Lol at we stone. Blow to every otha niggas self-esteem:(. Crackhead.
Swagga Like Us Performance wasn’t serious at all. I like what they did with the Beat though.
On another note Paper Trail was a better album than the Carter 3
That joint dead and gone is hotter than any joint that been out in the last three years.
my nigga t.i da best. his part go so hard and he should have got album of da year FUCK wayne
my nigga t.i da best. his part go so hard and he should have got album of da year FUCK wayne
Damn why can’t people just congratulate the dude. he done came a long way from the Hot Boyz to now. Can he get his shine. I don’t remember him doing anything to anybody on here for yall to hate him so much. He gettin money.. Its a recession so I advise you to get yours instead of wasting your time on Hatin somebody that is..
Damn…..parody…
Kanye again showed his gay looks
Wayne, T.I and Jay aiight
but with all do respect, M.I.A looked like spotted monster…. i’ve never seen such ugly pregnancy dressing…..damn…..
i was hoping that mia wouldnt be up there , she pregnate as hell, all the white people in the audience was like ‘see how these hip hop negros are??’ hah
fuck all you bitches hatin on wayne early
he deserves everything he got. no one grinded as hard as him
Weezy=King of Rap
fuck all you bitches hatin on wayne early
he deserves everything he got. no one grinded as hard as him
Weezy=King of Rap
lmao@weezy=King of Rap. Hmmm…when did this happen? Jay-Z best rapper alive ! Jay-Z dont even rap full-time he still winning grammys.
Jay is a living legend..but his time has passed.
but Wayne is NOW
Paper Trail was 10x better than the Carter 3!!!!
T.I. got robbed!
all em dudes did they thing… ny stand up.
That was a good performance of SLU, It made it better cause they included MIA to do the chorus, even tho she was supposed to have her baby the same day. Sh&t was tight. The Coldplay performance of Lost (Remix) & Viva La Vida was tight too.
On a another note, the Grammys again got it wrong in the BEST RAP ALBUM CATEGORY, Like they did about 2 or 3 years ago, when they gave the award to Ludacris for Release Therapy instead of T.I. for KING. I still got both in rotation, and didn’t mind seeing luda get that one over T.I., even tho i think T.I. shoulda won cause KING was a monster. But THIS YEAR WAS JUST A IMBARRESMENT. THE CARTER iii SHOULD NOT HAVE WON FOR BEST RAP ALBUM. NO HATE, AS MANY WOULD LIKE TO SAY. THAT’S THE TRUTH. PAPER TRAIL WAS BETTER HANDS DOWN. TAKE AWAY THE FACT THAT THE CARTER 3 SOLD 1,000,550 COPIES IN ONE WEEK WHEN NOBODY ELSE WAS OUT & BY COINSCIDENSE THE ECONOMY HAD NOT PLUMETED YET, THERE WOULD NOT BE THIS MUCH HYPE.
THINK I’M WRONG, then why T.I. have 2 songs he performed from his album, & wayne have only one. think about that.
PLUS HOW IN THE HELL DID LI LI LI LI LOLLIPOP WIN THE AWARD FOR BEST RAP SONG OVER SWAGGA LIKE US. R U SERIOUS???????
That Sh*t was like the Oscars when they kept cheating Denzel Washington out of winning the best lead actor award for playing good guys, till he had to play a bad guy to get the award.
Track 1, Track 3-14 or 16 i don’t know. all of them are tight, wow a album you actually let play through all the way. how rare, WITH NO T-PAIN OR AUTO-TUNE ANYWHERE. PAPER TRAIL. HE SHOULD SHOOT A VIDEO FOR EVERY SONG. MAYBE WAYNE SHOULD START RIGHTING HIS VERSES DOWN, MAYBE THEN HE WOULD BE A BETTER RAPPER, AND WE COULD UNDERSTAND MORE OF WHAT HE IS SAYING, THEN ALL HIS RAPS WOULDN’T SOUND SO AVERAGE. PRACTICE HIS CRAFT, THAT WAY IT CAN BE ON THE LEVEL OF PAPER TRAIL, AND SO MANY OTHERS. JUST CAUSE YOU ON A LOT OF SONGS DON’T MAKE YOU HOT. PRACTICE!! PRACTICE!!! WE TALKIN ABOUT PRACTICE MAN. LOL ALLEN IVERSON. TERRANCE GONE BE EATIN THAT STUFF UP TODAY ON 106 & PARK. “BIG SHOUT TO THE HOMIE WAYNE”. LIKE HE ALWAYS DO.
NOW THAT THIS MUSIC SEASON IS OVER, IT’S ABOUT TO BE A MASSACRE, 50,EMINEM, DRE, JAY-Z, LUPE, ETC. NO AUTO-TUNE. DA*N MACHINE
T.I. won album of the year last night. Period!!!
OH YEAH, I’M HEADING OUT TO CALIFORNIA TO WHOOP CHRIS BROWN’S PUNK A%^, IS ANYBODY COMING WITH ME, I’M TAKING THE RED EYE AT 5:00
That performance was very lack luster.
And WTF if that lousy bitch wearing?
still lmao@Jay is a living legend..but his time has passed…but Wayne is NOW.
Jay is a legend, Eminem is a legend, Nas is a legend. So wayne got a LONG WAY to go to catch up to them.
That HOE on stage 9 months preg on stage lookin like trash
TI killed everything…
hes a monster.period.
TI is a horrible performer, cant keep up with his own flow. kanye was wack as hell. only hova n weezy wee held it down for that performance
Cosign 30 and 32.
WTF were they thinking.
The tie my hands song is great. If Weezy could beconsistant with that kind of meaning ful music he would be one of the greats.
THAT SHIT WAS ILL AND WAYNE DID A GOOD JOB FOR NEW ORLEANS!!!!
@ inmystateofmind co sign.
jay-Z shows the most swagg up there too…he looks funny cause he’s the tallest they look like midgets in front of him hahahahahahahahah he stands out…
NAS!!!!!!!!
yoo, cool that they included MIA, as the whole song is built around her song Paper Planes. She is maybe the only woman in the world to perform 9 months pregnant. No one in the corner got swagga like them so it’s was clear.
Lil wayne had the best Swagger, but jay was the best perfomer.
Rap’s mount rush more. Funny how wayne sat down during TI’s verse because its a jab lol.
hov looks like an OG with them shades
No one has more swagger than M.I.A. right now – she is fucking BAD ASS. That is gonna be the coolest baby ever.
You know if one of those dudes had as much as a broken toe, they would have pulled out of the performance – bitch was on stage on HER DUE DATE! Bravo to her.
It’s HOOOOOOVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HE KILLLLLED IT!!!!!!!!!!!
HOVS SWAGG>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>(insert your favorite rapper)
SWAGGER LIKE US WAS SERIOUS BEST PERFORMACE DIDNT EVEN WATSH THE WACK ASS GRAMMYS CUS THEY BORING BUT THAT PERFORMANCE WAS HOT IT WAS GOOD TO SEE EM ALL DOIN THERE THING
I WILL KNOCK THAT UGLY PREGNANT BITCH OFF STAGE.
SHE 3 SECONDS FROM GIVEN BIRTH AND SHE ON STAGE TRYNA SING.
FUCK IS WRONG WITH THIS HEFFA?
Kanye Jay & TI held down Swagger Like Us. MIA – I respect her for performing on her due date. Congrats to all of them for the Grammy.
Let MIA do her thing and STOP HATING! She deserves to be on stage at The Grammy’s just like the rest of them. I’m sure the things she love most is her music and her soon to be child.
all yall dissin M.I.A. is buggin, that was her song first. they got the sample “Swagger Like Us” from “Paper Planes”. so she was the original person sayin swagger like us. so she kinda is “mothering” or sonning all 4 of them Jay, Kanye ,TI and Wayne just cause they made this song and sampled it off her, they kinda got her swag. real talk just sayin. I gotta say after that though, Jay was sonnin the rest of them on stage though, he was definitely Frank Sinatra, if they biggin the Rat Pack (Rap Pack).
Performance was tight. Why the fuck is everyone buggin out on M.I.A. MeGaTrOn – damn son, is it that serious??? Internet thuggin on a pregnant female… terrible look.