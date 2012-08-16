Video: T.I. – Go Get It

T.I. drops a video for his new single, “Go Get It.” “Trouble Man,” is set to drop next month. Check below for T.I. coming out at Meek Mill’s concert in ATL last night and his appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show.
this song woulda been so much better wit a doper hook.. everything else on point, but that hooks ruins the record
this nigga T.I know he not fckn all these bitches no more lol….Tiny
Don’t talk about Tiny nigga!
T.I might be watching…
This nigga fell all the way off… He need to listen to Urban Legend & get his swag back
Really T.I.? Really? haha Go Get It, huh? hahaha
Add a Jeezy verse and hook; Golden. This is so so.
T.I.s a commercial rapper now, for a commercial track think this is alright.. make me wana go get it, go get it
this song woulda been so much better wit a doper hook.. everything else on point, but that hooks ruins the record
this nigga T.I know he not fckn all these bitches no more lol….Tiny
Don’t talk about Tiny nigga!
T.I might be watching…
This nigga fell all the way off… He need to listen to Urban Legend & get his swag back
Really T.I.? Really? haha Go Get It, huh? hahaha
Add a Jeezy verse and hook; Golden. This is so so.
T.I.s a commercial rapper now, for a commercial track think this is alright.. make me wana go get it, go get it