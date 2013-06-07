Video: The Spurs Beat The Heat In Miami To Take A 1-0 Lead In The NBA Finals

I saw a lot of people predicting the Heat to win in six but they probably didn’t see this game one lost coming. What are your predictions for this series?
incredible shot by Parker.. great defense by the Heat but better offense by the Spurs! amazing game. both teams balled at an elite level and brought the best out of each other. the Heat always play better after taking a loss tho. they will bounce back!
I know LeBron can pass the rock but 18 points ain’t going to cut it
I’ll tell you why the Spurs are going to win Tim Duncan is super hungry right now. He’s about to get divorced and cut a big check to his ex. So he’s going to be looking for that extra money another ring will bring. Tony Parker can’t be stopped by anybody on the Spurs. If you put Lebron on him, Lebron will foul out. That is why they waited until the end of the game to switch. Miami should and has to win Game 2 or it’s a wrap sweep.
El Heat should be worried, they actually played a very good game, the Los Spurs did not. If Wade and Bosh play like they played in games 1-6 vs The Pacers it’ll be Los Spurs in 5, but if they step it up to the level we know they can compete at Los Spurs will do it in 7. Pop is too amazing as a coach to let Spo win riding coat tails of good players.
man they aint gotta worry about nothing, the Heat carried the Lead the whole game, then the coach takes Lebron and Wade out at the same to to rest them, not only does that change the flow, and rhythm, but also takes the two biggest defensive players they got off the floor. Say what you want, but, they have never taken Lebron and Wade and sat them both down for a rest at the same time, unless they were up 15 or more. Lebron wasn’t even shooting as much, and there was a point in the game where the Heat were hitting all threes, but stopped taking them, well apparently not all of them stopped, cause Bosh didn’t get the memo, out shooting threes like he was Dirk smh ha ha. It was one game, but if you ask me, Spurs were playing at Miami pace and can not keep that up for a whole series, no matter how Duncan is playing
lebron asked for the rest and D wade always rests the start of the 4th.. Miami is coming off a 7 game series, they are the ones that couldnt keep the pace my guy! the heat have been exposed since round one, the bulls only had 5 players that werent injured, the pacers are missing danny granger but the spurs have it all together.. game over for the heat, dont believe me just watch!
this is random, but why tf does everyone online type lost when the word should be loss? i see the shit all on facebook and twitter and im like, wtf is wrong wit everybody? i understand typing short, but this is just a blatant fuck up lol rant over..
simmer down 1 loss im looking for a last minute game 7 shot by the spurs though!
Lebron on that pretty boy triple double shit
