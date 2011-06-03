Video: Tyler The Creator ft. Frank Ocean – She

Tyler The Creator’s latest video for, “She,” hits the net featuring Frank Ocean.
tyler ripped it. dude has crazy creativity.
shit is weak
creative n funny, they got a following, but uh…………….NO!!!!!! very very wack song n video here. HOOOORRRRIIIBBBLLLEEEE!!!!! I understand the creative shit, but this is wack.
IT was a real creatively different video. kinda knew this would be the next video (not mad at it) i hope he does one for nightmare..
Well for the most part it went with the song and it wasnt the average rap video with half naked bitches, drugs, etc. The game needs more like tyler…not his style but just being different is a breath of fresh air from all the chains and fat asses.
um……….yea…………that video was kinda creepy lol.
Tyler rap is kinda like Andre Nickatina/Dre Dog from the Bay Area.
That faggot Tyler is a weirdo.
This is ME
garbage
swag
Dope Song With A Dope Video To Match.
shits weak, people needs to get off this dudes nuts. He’s not that raw. its just shock value gimmicks
