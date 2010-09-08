Video: Wiz Khalifa – Damn It Feels Good To Be A Taylor

This shit was Flawless!
..this is good music?
He aint got shit on my nigga Cole
overexposure with the marijuana vibe…I know thats his lane but its getting tired.
taylor gang or die
Mmmmm- it was aite. I didn’t even want 2 hear dude when he 1st came out but lately (especially the joints he puts out wit Curren$y) he been get’n my attn. Bt I hv 2 agree w/ DMVrollin- they cn relax w/ the trees on every 1.3 secs of every video. WE KNOW YOU CHEEF- YOU DON’T NEED TO REMIND US.
wiz is a good rapper(dont get me wrong)…but i dont see anything special bout dis dude…idk #imjustsayin
i respect Wiz for truly trying to create his own lane with his own fan base. nuff respects
not tryn to start shit. but wiz keeps it real. he smokes his weed so he raps about it and shows it in his video. hes got hot rhymes especially if you spark up. he also used to rap way different if you go back to his older mixtapes. so hes actually showing change and progression.
@DMVrollin/roman540 you wanting him to go commercial and sound like all the other shit you hear…
cosign meth , he’s alright but I don’t understand why people think he’s “the next big thing” FYI juelz murdered this beat already.
lyrically or content wise hes nothin special
BUT I LIKE HIS beats flow n style HE JUS BEIN HIMSELF
WIz my nigga , every body cant be gangsta, better yet half u niggaz aint really gangsta, so bout time sombody do them , Bmore rocks wit homie
Taylor gang or swallow gasoline
@bmore02..u sound more like a dick rider/bitch…smh #imjustsayin
Nigga made this video for the fans so if you’re a fan appreciate it!!
taylor gang or lick a stripper pole
EVERYTHANG TAYLOR’D!
I f*cking love Wiz man. Str8 up no gun play, ice, money, crack or moving bricks talk. Wiz is about having a good time. Smoking w**d and chilling with women, friends and fam. There no fun in hip hop anymore. Too much bullshyt beefing. Thanks Wiz.
*YAWN* @wakasucksgucci (SERIOUSLY?) If every verse is weed this, smoke that then it’s already obvious that he’s high- it’s just overkill when that’s all you see in the video 2. When I did cheef- I didn’t want the world to know b/c no matter how “cool” weed is in some circles it’s usage is still rejected by the masses. It just seems like dude is overboard wit it b/c he’s trying to prove/ compensate for something. But 2 each his own…
Haha Mac Miller prolly paid wiz like 10 grand to be in the vid since thats how he got where he at *cough cough* Anyway the vids ok im just tired of seein the same shit we get it that u love to smoke weed and fuck some1 else girl…Is that all u are as a person Wiz??
FUCKS WIT IT DA LONG WAY..TAYLOR GANG OR FUCK KAT STACKS RAW BITCH
sick
its funny how ppl say the “weed thing” is gettin played out. but u barely hear ppl complaining about how the “i sell drugs” or “i fuck bitches” or “i get money” thing is played out.
HE LIKE A F#D UP FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR….
AND WOTS WID ALL DA WHITE COLLEGE BOYS WANTIN TO BE IN A COOL RAP VIDEO…
DA WEED THING IS NOT OVERKILL ITS A F….MASSACARE..
LOSE DA GLASSES..STOP DRESSIN LIKE PHARELL..CUT DA FRO..
AND PUT SUM LADEES IN DA VIDEO…LOOK LIKE A HOMO FRATERNITY
