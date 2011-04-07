Video: Wiz Khalifa – Taylor Gang

Wiz Khalifa drops his latest video for, “Taylor Gang.”
1st TGOD
Taylor Gang or Fuck your mom
don’t smoke blunts ? lol
If I knew this dude in real life we’d clown this nigga, what kind of dude smokes papers ? thats for girls.
Ehhh Wiz got fucked by Atlantic. His album straight up pop mainstream stoner bs. Curren$y is the one who keeps it real and make bad ass music. Wiz can’t even fucken spit hot 16, I’ve see him on radio station trying to spit with out his blackberry and that shit sounded awful, worse than soulja boi rhymes.
Anyone else think it sounds like Ricky Bobby, by the way Wiz just because you put yourself smoking weed in your video doesn’t make you cool, lyrics is what makes a song and this just sounds like shit.
Whys he jumped on these weak-ass beats? Sounds like some Wack Flacka bullsh*t. Just do you Wiz.
I got high just by watchin’ this shit lol
whoever hates on wiz is a fuck boy. straight up.
michael knight YOUR the clown.
^^^ Real fuckin talk right there…blunts are for retards who don’t know how to conserve their weed
DID ANYBODY NOTICE THAT WAS AMBER ROSE BEHIND THAT SMILEY FACE WHEN WIZ IS RAPPING ?? REALLY THO
i want that hat.
lemme rephrase that, i want the hide of the red animal he skinned so i can wear it
@MISFITDOPE
Did anyone notice? She’s censored first of all, so obviously no one noticed. Second of all, Amber Rose has a shaved head, and that girl has black hair. The girl with the smiley face is Natalie Nunn. She has issues with Wiz Khalifa now, so she was cut out of the video this way.
Let cuh do what he do…If you not feeling it – keep scrollin’…I admit Wiz has changed but @ least he let us know and no everyone can see…Let’m stack and let’s see how the next album looks…Personally his mixtapes sound better but that’s just me – Keep progressing tho TGOD x JETS
@ T0ki…I did see a chin hanging under the smiley face…I didn’t wanna jump to conclusions tho, Ha
