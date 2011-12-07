Video: Young Jeezy Speaks On Critics Of “My President Is Black” And Barack Obama Not Extending A Hand

Does Young Jeezy have a point? Should he have got an invite to the White House from Obama?
via TheLifeFiles
jeezy right , obama had jay, beyonce, trey songz, everyone on that tour but him in the white house, and he made the damn theme songs for the campaign to ride to
You talk about selling drugs nigga.
Jeezy needs to sit down and stfu. He made that song to capitalize on Obama’s moment and sell some more records.
You a trapper dawg … I mean you was affiliated with criminal organization dawg.
There’s nothing really inspirational about this dude for the president to extend a hand, let’s be real now. A lot of white people would love for Obama to have the snowman in the white house
First son says he’s going to be a legend despite never being lyrical in his life and now this, what next b? Running for president?
Them shades barely hanging on! They screaming for dear life
in his song, “My President is Black” he reference drug dealing and illicit behavior and yet he thinks that was a tribute to Obama?! That shit was good music for my car but not something that I would say was good music dedicated to the FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT in a nation that was so embedded in racism.
He needs to sit down and shit the f*ck up on that note… TM103 on the way tho lol. Make sure yall support good music… hopefully its good music lol
@HomeofPhilly
Agreed!
Atleast some folks have some sense.
I agree that he could’ve gotten an envite cause it wasn’t just the song, he also publictly endorsed Obama and advised fans to vote so he helped out you can’t deny that but i also have to agree with @InPhamous06 and @HomeofPhilly cause Jeezy also capitalized on the moment and profited on the election hype. He might’ve done it stritcly for the sake of helping Obama but in the end he still capitalized so it’s not like he didnt get anything out of it.
Also if he didnt get the envitation i don’t think it was anything done intentionally to ignore him or to say he’s not important i just think the president’s busy and a lot of celebrities who campaigned for him didnt get an envite it’s not just Jeezy.
U mothafuckas must be smoking dope if u think that song should have been endorsed by the President… Thats like LAPD supporting NWA lol
extending hand????
NIGGA PEASE!!
make ur money and stfu
I know what yall mean but damn everybody from that tour got invited to the white house. I understand why jeezy would feel like that but i get why he didnt get the invite. Remember the tour was Jayz, Jeezy and Trey Songz. Jeezy the only one that didnt get that look.
Jay-z talk about how he sold drugs all the time but hes viewed more of a business man now i guess plus he married to Beyonce. He never got Oprah before Beyonce. Trey songz talk about smashing bitches and he got the white house invite. I guess it is what it is.
BLACK PEOPLE HAVE THE AUDACITY THESE DAYS. HERE YOU HAVE A PERSON WHO GLORIFY ALL THE WRONG IN THE WORLD TODAY BUT WANT RECOGNITION FOR CAPITALIZING OF ANOTHER MAN SUCCESS I COULD SEE IF HE ENCOURAGED OBAMA TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT BUT THAT AINT THE CASE. YOU ATTENDED THE INGAGURATION FOR THE FACT YOUR AN AMERICAN WHO WAS PROUD OF THE PROGRESS NOT TO GET AN ENDORSEMENT I HOPE. IF HE DESERVES CREDIT WELL WHERE IS MY CREDIT FOR NEVER BEING CONVICTED OF A CRIME AND BEING AN AFTER SCHOOL TEACHER AND A POSITIVE ROLE MODEL FOR YOUTH.
NEGRO PLEASE IF OBAM WOULD HAVE EXTENDED HIS HAND TO YOU OR ANY OTHER RAPPER ALL HOPE WOULD HAVE BEEN LOST FOR CHANGE..BE PROUD THAT YOU STILL RELEVANT ..SNOWMAN GET THE FUCK OUTA HERE YOUR A PROCLAIMED DRUG KINGPIN WHO KNOWS THE REAL BIG MEECH LMAO I GUESS YOU THOUGHT YOU SUPPOSED TO BEEN VICE PRESIDENT TOO HUH…?
you kno illuminati put on for illuminati…
i thought i’d have to come in here and make a point but mecca, Crew love, Home of philly, Expensivetaste and InPhamous06 knocked it out the park. great shit fellas
Word, ya’ll made some good points..Cant say much behind that…
I was listening to this interview, like Extended hand..(Jeezy u my nig n all) but aint u the “snow”man??? they wud’ve have grilled the Pres if you got invite…Jeezy just worry about ur new music before people say you fell off or falling..
cosign mykewayne
nothing else to be said here
JEEZY WAS AFFILIATED WITH B.M.F. & PUT A PRICE ON GUCCI MANE, AND HE SHOULD BE INVITED TO THE WHITE HOUSE???? U CANT BE SERIOUS
Some people don’t realize that he is the President of the United States; not the President of Black America.
Fox news went at Obama for inviting Common & Jeezy want an invite??? Ooh yeah nvm he promoted “Vote or Die” or was that “Trap or Die”….
Lol you guys are funny. I understand Jeezy’s pov. I also know his history. Lady Gaga is not the perfect image of wholesome either. Threesomes in her videos, guys making out with each other, girls doing the same, including her, drinking blood on stage…I’m a fan of both of their music but to single out Jeezy for his history is not fair. I understand if he is not inivted but many who were also have sordid history as well. When O’Reilly railed on Obama for inviting Common due to his lyrics, John Stewart called him out cause Bush invited racists to the White House during his term. You can’t really pick and choose and think your view is right. We all have pasts and Jeezy does have an impact on the youth, just like Gaga, although I don’t think either should.
hey, jay-z stabbed a guy before jeezy even started rappin… #readabook
jeezy right , obama had jay, beyonce, trey songz, everyone on that tour but him in the white house, and he made the damn theme songs for the campaign to ride to
You talk about selling drugs nigga.
Jeezy needs to sit down and stfu. He made that song to capitalize on Obama’s moment and sell some more records.
You a trapper dawg … I mean you was affiliated with criminal organization dawg.
There’s nothing really inspirational about this dude for the president to extend a hand, let’s be real now. A lot of white people would love for Obama to have the snowman in the white house
First son says he’s going to be a legend despite never being lyrical in his life and now this, what next b? Running for president?
Them shades barely hanging on! They screaming for dear life
in his song, “My President is Black” he reference drug dealing and illicit behavior and yet he thinks that was a tribute to Obama?! That shit was good music for my car but not something that I would say was good music dedicated to the FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT in a nation that was so embedded in racism.
He needs to sit down and shit the f*ck up on that note… TM103 on the way tho lol. Make sure yall support good music… hopefully its good music lol
@HomeofPhilly
Agreed!
Atleast some folks have some sense.
I agree that he could’ve gotten an envite cause it wasn’t just the song, he also publictly endorsed Obama and advised fans to vote so he helped out you can’t deny that but i also have to agree with @InPhamous06 and @HomeofPhilly cause Jeezy also capitalized on the moment and profited on the election hype. He might’ve done it stritcly for the sake of helping Obama but in the end he still capitalized so it’s not like he didnt get anything out of it.
Also if he didnt get the envitation i don’t think it was anything done intentionally to ignore him or to say he’s not important i just think the president’s busy and a lot of celebrities who campaigned for him didnt get an envite it’s not just Jeezy.
U mothafuckas must be smoking dope if u think that song should have been endorsed by the President… Thats like LAPD supporting NWA lol
extending hand????
NIGGA PEASE!!
make ur money and stfu
I know what yall mean but damn everybody from that tour got invited to the white house. I understand why jeezy would feel like that but i get why he didnt get the invite. Remember the tour was Jayz, Jeezy and Trey Songz. Jeezy the only one that didnt get that look.
Jay-z talk about how he sold drugs all the time but hes viewed more of a business man now i guess plus he married to Beyonce. He never got Oprah before Beyonce. Trey songz talk about smashing bitches and he got the white house invite. I guess it is what it is.
BLACK PEOPLE HAVE THE AUDACITY THESE DAYS. HERE YOU HAVE A PERSON WHO GLORIFY ALL THE WRONG IN THE WORLD TODAY BUT WANT RECOGNITION FOR CAPITALIZING OF ANOTHER MAN SUCCESS I COULD SEE IF HE ENCOURAGED OBAMA TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT BUT THAT AINT THE CASE. YOU ATTENDED THE INGAGURATION FOR THE FACT YOUR AN AMERICAN WHO WAS PROUD OF THE PROGRESS NOT TO GET AN ENDORSEMENT I HOPE. IF HE DESERVES CREDIT WELL WHERE IS MY CREDIT FOR NEVER BEING CONVICTED OF A CRIME AND BEING AN AFTER SCHOOL TEACHER AND A POSITIVE ROLE MODEL FOR YOUTH.
NEGRO PLEASE IF OBAM WOULD HAVE EXTENDED HIS HAND TO YOU OR ANY OTHER RAPPER ALL HOPE WOULD HAVE BEEN LOST FOR CHANGE..BE PROUD THAT YOU STILL RELEVANT ..SNOWMAN GET THE FUCK OUTA HERE YOUR A PROCLAIMED DRUG KINGPIN WHO KNOWS THE REAL BIG MEECH LMAO I GUESS YOU THOUGHT YOU SUPPOSED TO BEEN VICE PRESIDENT TOO HUH…?
you kno illuminati put on for illuminati…
i thought i’d have to come in here and make a point but mecca, Crew love, Home of philly, Expensivetaste and InPhamous06 knocked it out the park. great shit fellas
Word, ya’ll made some good points..Cant say much behind that…
I was listening to this interview, like Extended hand..(Jeezy u my nig n all) but aint u the “snow”man??? they wud’ve have grilled the Pres if you got invite…Jeezy just worry about ur new music before people say you fell off or falling..
cosign mykewayne
nothing else to be said here
JEEZY WAS AFFILIATED WITH B.M.F. & PUT A PRICE ON GUCCI MANE, AND HE SHOULD BE INVITED TO THE WHITE HOUSE???? U CANT BE SERIOUS
Some people don’t realize that he is the President of the United States; not the President of Black America.
Fox news went at Obama for inviting Common & Jeezy want an invite??? Ooh yeah nvm he promoted “Vote or Die” or was that “Trap or Die”….
Lol you guys are funny. I understand Jeezy’s pov. I also know his history. Lady Gaga is not the perfect image of wholesome either. Threesomes in her videos, guys making out with each other, girls doing the same, including her, drinking blood on stage…I’m a fan of both of their music but to single out Jeezy for his history is not fair. I understand if he is not inivted but many who were also have sordid history as well. When O’Reilly railed on Obama for inviting Common due to his lyrics, John Stewart called him out cause Bush invited racists to the White House during his term. You can’t really pick and choose and think your view is right. We all have pasts and Jeezy does have an impact on the youth, just like Gaga, although I don’t think either should.
hey, jay-z stabbed a guy before jeezy even started rappin… #readabook